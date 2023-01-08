CHAMPAIGN — Nine different Illinois men’s basketball players have seen action in double-digit games so far this season.
Eight of them played in Saturday’s 79-69 win against No. 14 Wisconsin at State Farm Center, giving coach Brad Underwood‘s Illini their first Big Ten victory in four tries.
The ninth is freshman guard Skyy Clark, who announced Friday afternoon that he’s stepping away from the program for “personal reasons.”
Underwood said Saturday he won’t go into details about why Clark has separated from the team and instead offered encouragement for the Los Angeles native.
“There’s no timetable on anything. It’s about not basketball. It is about a brother, a teammate,” Underwood said. “As he said, (there are) personal things that he needs to figure out. We’re going to love him. We’re going to provide everything that we can in every facet.”
Senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. said he and his teammates are hoping for the best when it comes to Clark, who averaged 7.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 13 games this season prior to his decision.
But the active Illini athletes also had to quickly shift the center of their attention from a teammate’s well-being to overcoming a Wisconsin squad that entered Saturday with a 3-0 Big Ten record.
“We were wounded. To everybody, we were all breaking. And seeing Skyy leave, everyone assumed that we were broken and falling apart,” Shannon said. “Whatever Skyy’s going through, we’re supporting him. But that kind of brought us together more. I felt like that showed in the Wisconsin game.”
To Shannon’s point about Illinois being “wounded,” junior forward Coleman Hawkins addressed the challenges of fielding negativity surrounding some of the Illini’s recent performances.
“This felt good (Saturday), having the energy in State Farm Center and fans coming out and supporting us,” Hawkins said. “I know it’s been a little negative on Twitter, but I just appreciate how the guys ... stuck with us and supported us and brought a great amount of energy.”
Underwood’s entire head coaching tenure — from Stephen F. Austin to Oklahoma State to Illinois, from 2013 to 2023 — has been spent in the social media era.
He and his assistants have needed to learn how they can best address the difficulties associated with their players experiencing fan emotions and media reports through phone screens.
“It’s the hardest thing we do. I wouldn’t want to be a kid in today’s world,” Underwood said. “Are we going to get them to stop looking at their phone and stop looking at social? No. ... All I can try to do is be a mentor, a father, a coach, a person who listens.”
Illinois’ hope of earning a win Saturday was aided significantly by the absence of Wisconsin senior forward Tyler Wahl.
The Badgers’ leading scorer and second-leading rebounder entering Saturday suffered what’s been reported as an ankle injury during this past Tuesday’s game against Minnesota. He was unavailable versus the Illini, though he did occupy a spot on the bench.
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said he knew “probably within a day or so after the last game” that Wahl wouldn’t be suiting up in Champaign.
Underwood was at a loss to offer an explanation for why Illinois has won each of its last five games against Wisconsin, though he admitted preseason All-Big Ten choice Wahl being out likely helped in this instance.
“It’s a cyclical thing that sometimes it happens,” Underwood said. “Beneficial for us that Tyler didn’t play. I don’t know what the outcome would’ve been because some of their other guys stepped up.
“Tyler’s really good. They’re the only team in the league with two first-team all-league guys (the other being guard Chucky Hepburn), and the job Greg does is remarkable. I’m a huge fan of their program and what they stand for.”
Freshmen Jayden Epps, Sencire Harris and Ty Rodgers each brought something to the table Saturday that Underwood was pleased with.
Epps’ contributions versus Wisconsin were clear just from looking at the stat sheet. The 6-foot-2 guard played 29 minutes off the bench and produced 15 points of 5 of 8 shooting, three rebounds, two assists and one steal.
“I feel like my teammates trusted me, and I trusted my teammates,” Epps said. “Coach always pushes me to be more of a leader ... take on more of that point guard role.”
Harris was the only Illini to play Saturday who didn’t score. In his 16 minutes, however, he harassed Hepburn defensively and also came away with two assists and three steals.
It served as a good showing for the 6-4 guard after he struggled with foul trouble on Wednesday against Northwestern and played just nine minutes.
“Sencire did what Sencire does,” Underwood said. “Chucky dribbled one off his foot, and wore him out. He wears guards out. That ball pressure is important.”
Rodgers picked up 12 minutes of playing time Saturday after logging only two minutes versus Northwestern. The 6-6 forward accumulated two points and three rebounds, watching two fairly clean scoring opportunities in the paint rim out on him as well.
“Ty was huge. I love Ty Rodgers now,” Underwood said. “He’s going to be huge for us coming up. He’s going to be huge. He’s an elite defender. He’s a great rebounder. He’s a guy that maybe fought himself a little bit and has continued to work.”
