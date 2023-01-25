CHAMPAIGN — Amani Hansberry has visited Champaign-Urbana in the summertime.
With very few students on campus.
And the presence of very little, if any, hype that typically follows coach Brad Underwood‘s Illinois men’s basketball program between November and March.
The 6-foot-8, 225-pound Class of 2023 forward knew he needed to change that.
Hansberry and a few of his family members occupied orange seats in State Farm Center’s lower bowl on Tuesday night, just a couple rows away from Lou Henson Court.
A playing surface on which Hansberry soon will work out on and compete, following his commitment to and signing with the Illini in the back half of 2022.
“I’ve never really been at Illinois to watch a game before, in real life,” Hansberry said before Illinois defeated Ohio State 69-60. “So just seeing a college town all lively like this ... I’m very excited.”
The Washington, D.C., native and standout at Mount St. Joseph in Baltimore chose the Illini in August from a top five that also included Auburn, Miami, Penn State and Virginia Tech.
Hansberry stopped by Illinois’ team shootaround earlier Tuesday inside State Farm Center.
“It was great. My first college shootaround,” a smiling Hansberry said. “It’s pretty wild how they run their practices. Even though it’s a shootaround ... (the coaches) want to see the best from (the players). And just the attention to detail, it was all really impressive.”
Underwood addressed Hansberry’s presence after Tuesday night’s win.
No doubt pleased his current Illini could show an incoming teammate what it looks like to win at home in Big Ten play.
“It’s very rare that guys get to come during the season. His folks ... they watch every single game,” Underwood said. “Just to see the environment, see our great fans and how that works on game day and see the towers of fire and all the lights, it’s a pretty cool deal.”
Something rare transpired on Tuesday night inside State Farm Center.
Underwood decided to start freshman guard Jayden Epps for just the second time this season, following Epps’ first college start against Alabama A&M on Dec. 17.
Epps took the spot from fellow freshman guard Sencire Harris, who came off the bench Tuesday and played seven minutes to Epps’ 32. Epps tallied 14 points, two rebounds and one assist.
Harris has started in seven games but regularly has seen his playing time surpassed by that of Epps.
“Wasn’t anything big. Just kind of a gut feeling,” Underwood said of the decision. “Sencire’s been incredible, and he’s going to continue to be. It’s maybe on the offensive side, the (opposing) team’s got to have a little different approach with Jayden in the game.”
Ohio State freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh was highly coveted by high-major college programs when being recruited out of Orlando, Fla.
Among his offers was one from Illinois. Meaning Underwood was sufficiently aware of what his Illini were getting into with Sensabaugh before he arrived at State Farm Center on Tuesday.
To the point where Underwood described Sensabaugh on Monday as “arguably” the Big Ten’s top freshman.
Sensabaugh was averaging a team-high 17.5 points before Tuesday, but Illinois held him to only 14 points.
“He’s an elite scorer. You always look for guys who, I call them bucket-makers,” Underwood said. “He’s a very gifted offensive talent.”
Just one Big Ten team received recognition in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Monday. But it was the highest possible recognition, as Purdue returned to the No. 1 spot following a stint at No. 3. Indiana wasn’t far outside the list at No. 27, with Michigan State (32nd), Illinois (tied for 33rd) and Wisconsin (37th) also receiving votes.
When Underwood was asked Monday about the lack of Big Ten representation in the AP Top 25 of late, he responded “rightfully so.”
But that doesn’t mean he’s happy about the lack of Big Ten teams in the AP poll.
“It’s ridiculous we only have one team ranked. I think there should be seven or eight of us,” Underwood said. “This might be a year where there’s one dominant team (Purdue), if you want to look at it right now. But they’ve also won four or five really close games. So take it for what it is. It’s a great league.”
Underwood suggested the league isn’t any better or worse this season than in the past t, pointing to the changing landscape of college basketball as a possible reason why every team except Purdue has at least three league losses already.
“The league’s a little bit younger than it’s been. More freshmen are playing. There’s more newcomers in the league because of the (transfer) portal. And that’s created maybe a little more parity,” Underwood said. “It’s important to understand we’re a good league, and it’s really hard. The games are really hard.”
