MINNEAPOLIS — Brandon Lieb never had seen double-digit minutes of playing time in a Big Ten men’s basketball game.
Until Monday evening at Williams Arena.
With Dain Dainja and Coleman Hawkins each carrying two fouls in the Illini frontcourt with nearly nine minutes to play in the first half, coach Brad Underwood turned to the little-used Lieb for an extended run.
The 7-foot junior center out of Deerfield logged a career-high 13 minutes and tied his career best in scoring with four points. Lieb also added two rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot to help Illinois navigate a challenging first half versus Minnesota en route to a more commanding 78-60 win against the Gophers
“It was great. I just do what I can to help,” Lieb said. “We always say, ‘Stay ready.’ You never know when your number will get called. ... It’s kind of a mental approach, not getting lapses and not really spacing out.”
Lieb said constant tests in practice from the likes of Dainja and Hawkins helped him to prepare for his most extensive playing time yet as an Illini.
“I had Kofi (Cockburn) for two years, and now I’ve got Dain — who I think, arguably, is an even better post player — and I get to go up against him every day,” Lieb said. “Being able to see that every day, playing with guys that are pro athletes, I think it just gets me better.”
Lieb’s first on-court action Monday besides checking in was the aforementioned blocked shot. He shut down Minnesota standout forward Dawson Garcia, who paced his team with 17 points on the night.
“It definitely helps with some confidence,” Lieb said. “Like, all right, I’m kind of in it now and I got on the stat sheet at least, so I can start filling it up a little more.”
Another Illinois player to put in some big minutes Monday was freshman guard Sencire Harris.
He reached at least 20 minutes for the fifth time this season, including the second time in the last three games and in Big Ten play.
The 6-4 Ohio native’s share of the Illini’s playing-time pie equated to exactly 20 minutes against Minnesota, and with it he produced seven points, eight rebounds, three assists and no turnovers.
The points were Harris’ first of the calendar year 2023 — he last scored on Dec. 29 against Bethune-Cookman — and the rebounds tied a career-best total for Harris so far during his first season with the Illini.
“Everybody doesn’t think he can shoot. He can shoot,” Underwood said.
Harris also made his sixth start in 18 appearances with Illinois. His minutes once again were eclipsed by those of fellow freshman guard Jayden Epps (25) off the bench, as has been the case in five of Harris’ starts.
Underwood’s response to that statistic: “What does it matter?”
“I don’t care,” Underwood said. “You guys think that matters. ... Sencire Harris guards his butt off every day and gives us value, so as long as I think that, I don’t give two rips who starts and who comes off the bench.”
Underwood on Sunday spoke about the recovery of sophomore guard Luke Goode, who suffered a bone fracture in his left foot during a preseason scrimmage with Kansas and underwent October surgery to repair that damage.
And Underwood had happy news to report about the 6-7, 210-pound Goode.
“It’s just a progression back to practice now,” Underwood said. “I actually watched him run sprints (Saturday). He’ll start very shortly here with some light, individual workouts here on the court and then work his way back to a full practice, and then kind of fitting him in.”
Goode’s potential return to play — he’s missed each of Illinois’ first 18 games so far — would be a big gain,
“He’s occupied his time in a very positive way,” Underwood said. “He’s done everything he could possibly do, and then some probably. We’ll look forward to seeing him back in practice.”
Also on Sunday, the team announced it officially is adding Italian point guard Niccolo Moretti to the 2022-23 roster.
Moretti joins French forward Zacharie Perrin as mid-season additions.
The 6-2, 150-pound Moretti has been playing with the NBA Global Academy, which partners with Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence to serve as a training site for prospects outside the United States. Underwood on Monday addressed the addition of Moretti to his roster, also making quite clear the Illini staff’s intentions with him for this season.
“He’s a guy that we will not even look at trying to play,” Underwood said. “He’s going to eat, sleep (strength and conditioning coach) Adam Fletcher and (Illinois dietician) Palmer Johnson, get bigger and get stronger.”
COLIN LIKAS