CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn was physically imposing any time he stepped onto the basketball court in an Illinois jersey.
The same could be said for World Wrestling Entertainment superstar Braun Strowman on Thursday night.
The 6-foot-8, 344-pound athlete appeared for the Illini’s game against Indiana — donning an orange No. 99 Illinois jersey — as promotion for next month’s WWE show at State Farm Center, scheduled for Feb. 25.
He stood in front of the Orange Krush as the game got underway, using the house mic to fire up the Illini faithful.
He also oversaw the halfcourt shooting contest and a trivia game for fans during breaks in the action.
Besides a hiccup of accidentally chanting “I-L-I” to start the locally well-known chant on two separate occasions, it seemed like a successful foray for the man known as Adam Scherr outside the wrestling ring.
“Any time I have an opportunity to take a step on the outside of the ropes, outside of the barrier and be a fan, I take advantage of it,” Scherr said prior to the Illini losing 80-65 to the Hoosiers. “We’re all around the world and we see and do so many amazing things, but it’s airports, hotels, coliseums, arenas and repeat. So it’s nice to be able to be a fan for a change. I’m looking forward to it.”
★ ★ ★
The relationship between coach Brad Underwood and fifth-year transfer Matthew Mayer is an interesting one, from an outsider’s perspective.
It’s led to plenty of praise from each party to the other, as well as questions during Illinois’ December slump about whether the two were on the same page.
But Underwood guaranteed one constant when trying to convince Mayer to join the Illini from Baylor this offseason.
“I told him I was going to challenge him,” Underwood said. “He had to work.”
“He wasn’t lying when he said that,” Mayer replied. “He’s definitely been on me and everybody else, but it’s been good for us, and we’re playing a lot better right now.”
Following Monday night’s win at Minnesota, Underwood discussed his player-coach relationship with Mayer in ways that echoed the Phil Jackson-Dennis Rodman dynamic in the documentary “The Last Dance.”
“I enjoy talking life with him, and he’s a good soul,” Underwood said of Mayer. “He’s got this chill mode to him. He keeps everybody loose. He’s funny. He’s the prankster in the locker room. He’s a calming effect.”
Mayer doesn’t mind trying to poke the bear a little bit, either, by his own admission. Mayer said, with a grin, he loves messing with Underwood because of the Illinois coach’s personality.
“I’m always poking fun at him,” Mayer said, “making little jokes.”
★ ★ ★
Before his struggles on Thursday night when he went scoreless in the Illini’s loss, Mayer attributed his recent spike in on-court productivity to a few key factors.
Some are basketball-centered. Others have more to do with Illinois strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher and athletic trainer Paul Schmidt.
“I’ve had a lot of stuff wrong with my body, and we’re finally getting it right,” Mayer said. “I’ve never felt better in my career with my body.”
Mayer pointed to a better understanding of his diet as one important reason for this improvement.
“Before the Texas game (in December), that’s when I first started fasting,” Mayer said. “I had to learn that I was allergic to different foods. And now I’m working with Fletch every day, doing different muscle activation stuff and massage and all kinds of stuff. My body’s never felt better.”
★ ★ ★
Thursday night’s matchup with Indiana marked the conclusion of a particularly grueling stretch for the Illini, who have three games remaining this month.
Underwood’s team hasn’t had a day off since Jan. 1, participating in either a practice or game this month every day since. That includes six games in 16 days, with Thursday night ending that busy stretch.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo addressed the loaded Big Ten schedule with some frustration after his Spartans fell to the Illini last Friday. That game happened in the midst of a similarly daunting span for the Spartans, during which they’ve played six games in 17 days and have three more this month.
“Unavoidable,” Underwood said of the topic. “Unless you’re going to start taking away (multiple-team events) and playing games over Thanksgiving or coming right back after Christmas and slamming games in there, it’s just the way the calendar fell this year.
“It gets pretty challenging. I’m sure our guys love it ... but it is pretty hectic, and now we’ve started school (again).”