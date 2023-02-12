1. Illinois (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten)
➜ MVP: Terrence Shannon Jr. has dibs on this honor right now, but fellow transfer Matthew Mayer isn’t out of the picture just yet. The gap is narrowing, too, with Mayer still playing at an All-Big Ten level after his real struggles early in the year, while Shannon has slipped a bit from a production standpoint in the last couple weeks. But not slipped that far given Shannon is still putting up 17 points, 5.1 rebounds and three assists per game.
➜ Season overview: The outlook was impressive in the first month of the season with neutral-site wins against UCLA and Texas. Then came a 31/2-week stretch that included some internal strife and double-digit losses to Penn State, Missouri and Northwestern. A schematic change or two here and better effort there, and the outlook is a little rosier again after a seven-win January.
➜ NCAA tournament chances: The Illini are comfortably in the field as long as the worst-case scenario doesn’t happen. That would be a repeat of that stretch where they didn’t look at all competitive. Doing so down the stretch in the Big Ten would almost assuredly yield a major collapse and dropping out of tournament team contention.
2. Northwestern (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten)
➜ MVP: Boo Buie might be the Wildcats’ leading scorer, but fellow veteran guard Chase Audige isn’t that far behind and might wind up the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. That’s the differentiator between two otherwise similar guards, with Audige averaging 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals.
➜ Season overview: Northwestern coach Chris Collins needed this type of season. Desperately. The program had trended hard in the wrong direction after making the 2017 NCAA tournament, and there was at least some hot-seat discussion after seasons of 15, 13, eight, nine and 15 wins. A 20-win season — the first since 2016-17 — isn’t out of the question.
➜ NCAA tournament chances: They’ve been better. At one point this season, Northwestern was 11-3 with wins against Michigan State, Illinois and Indiana. Not keeping up that pace in the win column has the Wildcats much closer to the bubble. On the right side of the bubble at the moment, but more “Last Four In” than safely in the tournament field.
3. Bradley (18-8, 11-4 MVC)
➜ MVP: There’s a case to be made for either of the Braves’ towering Dutchmen. For the moment, 6-9 Rienk Mast edges out 6-9 Malevy Leons. The former is Bradley’s leading scorer and rebounder at 14.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Leons’ numbers aren’t much different, but Mast is also averaging 2.2 assists.
➜ Season overview: It was a bit of win one, lose one for Bradley at the beginning of conference play, but the Braves have turned the corner to secure their place at the crowded top of the Missouri Valley Conference standings. That Bradley can match its own three-point success with a defensive approach that’s limited opponents’ effective field goal percentage and offensive rebounding opportunities has helped.
➜ NCAA tournament chances: Simply being among the current MVC leaders isn’t a guarantee of an NCAA tournament berth. There’s likely just one bid for Bradley, Drake, Southern Illinois and maybe Belmont and Indiana State to fight for in St. Louis the first weekend in March.
4. Southern Illinois (19-7, 11-4 MVC)
➜ MVP: Marcus Domask started contributing at a high level as soon as he arrived in Carbondale as a freshman. That hasn’t changed since. The 6-6 forward is just doing more. Like this season where Domask is averaging career highs in scoring (17.1 points), rebounds (5.8) and steals (1.1) to go with a not-quite-a-career-high 3.8 assists per game.
➜ Season overview: Barring a total collapse this month, this will be the Salukis’ best season since the 2017-18 team won 20 games under Barry Hinson. SIU notched its signature victory of the year just five days into the season with a road win against Oklahoma State and a better showing in the MVC has followed with a chance for the most league wins since the 2006-07 team won 15 and reached the NCAA tournament.
➜ NCAA tournament chances: The exodus of teams like Creighton, Wichita State and Loyola Chicago has turned the MVC from a regular among the multi-bid conferences into mostly a one-bid league. That’s the likely outcome this year, too, so SIU has no other option but to win the conference tournament.
5. SIUE (17-9, 8-5 OVC)
➜ MVP: SIUE coach Brian Barone hit it big when he convinced Ray’Sean Taylor to stay “home” and play for the Cougars. The former Collinsville star is the team’s leading scorer at 15.6 points per game on 38 percent shooting overall and a 35 percent mark from three-point range to go with 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
➜ Season overview: The Cougars set a program record for wins in a single season (at the Division I level at least) in early January, and they’d still have it even if you didn’t count their three wins against non-Division I opponents. Not that the previous record of 12 wins was a high bar to clear, but Barone has SIUE trending at least somewhat closer to its previous Division II success earlier this century.
➜ NCAA tournament chances: It’s a real one. The Cougars should easily qualify for the Ohio Valley Conference tournament, and then anything could happen in Evansville, Ind. SIUE won’t be the favorites in the Crescent City, but the Cougars have at least competed with some of the more likely OVC title contenders.
6. Western Illinois (15-10, 8-6 Summit)
➜ MVP: Trenton Massner is in fairly rare company this season. Like the company of one as the only Division I player averaging at least 18 points, five rebounds and five assists this season. The 6-foot-2 guard is rebounding at roughly the same rate as last year, but his scoring and assists are both up from the 2021-22 season.
➜ Season overview: A slow start to Summit League play has been reversed in the new year. WIU lost three of its first four conference games, but got back on track with a six-win January. A 30-point loss earlier this month at Denver is concerning, but it’s mostly an outlier at this point of the year for the Leathernecks.
➜ NCAA tournament chances: The Summit League will likely be a one-bid league this season given Oral Roberts doesn’t have the overall résumé — i.e. a dearth of quality wins — to make it if it loses in the conference tournament. A tourney title is the only way in for WIU, but those are still decently long odds against Max Abmas and the Golden Eagles.
7. Northern Illinois (10-14, 6-5 MAC)
➜ MVP: Sophomore guard David Coit has filled the role as NIU’s go-to option with junior guard and leading scorer Keshawn Williams out since early January with an injury. Coit hasn’t been a bad fallback choice. He’s averaging 15.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists and is a 36.9 percent three-point shooter.
➜ Season overview: The nonconference season was a test with games (and losses) at Northwestern and Gonzaga, and going 3-9 before MACtion started wasn’t exactly a great springboard into league play. The Huskies have improved during conference action, but are still just a middle-of-the-road MAC team.
➜ NCAA tournament chances: The mid-major life means earning a conference’s auto bid, and that’s what NIU will have to accomplish. The Huskies are in position to make the top eight and qualify, but Kent State, Toledo and Akron are the favorites in Cleveland next month.
8. Illinois State (10-16, 5-10 MVC)
➜ MVP: There’s no real star on this ISU team. It’s basically take your pick from the backcourt of transfers Seneca Knight and Darius Buford and senior forward Kendall Lewis. The 6-8 Lewis is the Redbirds’ third-leading scorer but top rebounder at 10.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
➜ Season overview: First-year coach Ryan Pedon, a former Illinois staffer and Ohio State assistant, might have his work cut out for him in Normal. ISU got beat up both in nonconference play and in the MVC with a five-game losing streak in the former and a four-game streak in the latter in January. Consistency seems to keep escaping the Redbirds.
➜ NCAA tournament chances: It’s been a quarter century since ISU last made the NCAA tournament. Snapping that streak will require one thing and one thing only — winning the MVC tournament also for the first time since Rico Hill, Dan Muller and Leroy Watkins last did it in 1998.
9. DePaul (9-16, 3-11 Big East)
➜ MVP: Umoja Gibson has certainly made an impact on DePaul in his first and only season in Chicago. The Oklahoma transfer, who started his career at North Texas, leads the Blue Demons in scoring and assists and is averaging 16.1 points, 4.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals with a 42/41/87 shooting slash.
➜ Season overview: DePaul isn’t lacking for opportunity when it comes to securing quality wins. Actually winning those games? It’s still proving difficult. While the Blue Demons did beat Xavier in mid-January, that’s their only Quad I win of the season for a 1-15 overall record in Quad I and II games.
➜ NCAA tournament chances: That home win against Xavier doesn’t mean DePaul is winning the Big East tournament title. Mostly, the Blue Demons have been as uncompetitive as ever in the league and should hit an 18th straight season without an NCAA tournament appearance.
10. Loyola Chicago (8-15, 2-9 A-10)
➜ MVP: That freshman Phillip Alston is both Loyola’s leading scorer and rebounder at least provides a dash of hope for the now struggling program moving forward. The 6-6 forward is putting up 14.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting 42 percent from three-point range.
➜ Season overview: That dissatisfied sound you hear coming from Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood is the sound of regret from the Ramblers after leaving the MVC for the Atlantic-10. At least for now. Year one in a new conference has Loyola in the A-10 basement with a rash of Quad III and Quad IV losses.
➜ NCAA tournament chances: Slim if making it means winning the A-10 tournament given the bulk of Loyola’s losses in conference play have come by double digits. At least the Ramblers will get a trip to Brooklyn, N.Y., and a chance to play at the Barclays Center out of it.
11. Illinois-Chicago (10-16, 2-13 MVC)
➜ MVP: The Flames have leaned on Jace Carter this season. Nobody takes more shots than the 6-5 guard, and nobody does more with them either. Carter is UIC’s leading scorer (16.2 points), second-leading rebounder (6.7) and has averaged 1.7 steals in 26 games.
➜ Season overview: UIC pulled the trigger this season and jumped from the Horizon League to the Missouri Valley Conference. It was a good move for the league, replacing Loyola as its Chicago representative. Maybe not so good for the Flames, who were 8-5 in nonconference action and have basically bottomed out in MVC play.
➜ NCAA tournament chances: ”Arch Madness” has regularly been one of the better mid-major conference tournaments. Year one for UIC probably won’t include a lengthy stay in St. Louis. Finding some way to extend that visit and claim the league’s auto bid is the Flames’ only hope for their first NCAA tournament appearance since former Illini assistant coach Jimmy Collins led them there in 2004.
12. Eastern Illinois (8-18, 4-9 OVC)
➜ MVP: Kinyon Hodges might lead EIU in scoring, but Springfield native and former Parkland guard Yakeema Rose Jr. has had a better all-around season. Rose, who transferred from Missouri-St. Louis, is averaging 9.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and a team-high 3.5 assists.
➜ Season overview: The Panthers will always have their unprecedented win at Iowa. That 92-83 victory as a 30-point underdog is considered the biggest upset in college basketball in the last three decades. The rest of the season is more forgettable, including a 30-point loss at Illinois and real struggles (again) in the Ohio Valley Conference.
➜ NCAA tournament chances: EIU has exactly one avenue to reaching its first NCAA tournament since Austin Peay goaltended the Panthers into the 2001 tourney. Win the OVC tournament. That, of course, requires finishing in the top eight of the conference. Better win a few more times in the next month.
13. Chicago State (8-18)
➜ MVP: Getting Wesley Cardet Jr. to commit to Samford was a recruiting coup for then-assistant coach Gerald Gillion. Getting Cardet to eventually follow him to Chicago State after Gillion landed the Cougars’ job bordered more on a miracle. Cardet has shown off his pedigree as a four-star prospect by averaging 16.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists this season.
➜ Season overview: Bailing on the WAC was the right move for Chicago State even if life as an independent is difficult. Hiring Gillion seems to have been the right move, too. His win total in two seasons is more than the Cougars won in the five previous seasons combined. Wins are still at a premium, but Chicago State is actually beating other Division I teams. That’s a start.
➜ NCAA tournament chances: Zero. Might as well be honest. There’s no auto bid as an independent, and the Cougars’ win total is buoyed by teams like East-West University. That’s not, after a quick visit to Google, a school from a Key & Peele sketch.
Editor’s Note: Team records are through Thursday’s games.