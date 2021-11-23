THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Gonzaga (55) 4-0 1,515 1
2. UCLA (5) 5-0 1,443 2
3. Purdue (1) 5-0 1,391 6
4. Kansas 3-0 1,354 3
5. Duke 6-0 1,225 7
6. Baylor 4-0 1,154 9
7. Villanova 3-2 1,090 5
8. Texas 3-1 1,083 8
9. Memphis 4-0 1,002 11
T-10. Kentucky 4-1 880 13
T-10. Alabama 4-0 880 14
12. Houston 4-0 861 15
13. Arkansas 4-0 754 16
14. Illinois 2-2 624 10
15. Tennessee 3-1 558 17
16. St. Bonaventure 5-0 517 22
17. Arizona 5-0 474 NR
18. BYU 4-0 449 NR
19. Auburn 3-0 374 21
20. Michigan 3-2 367 4
21. Seton Hall 3-1 363 NR
22. Connecticut 4-0 342 23
23. Florida 4-0 294 24
24. Southern Cal 3-0 138 25
25. Xavier 4-0 102 NR
Others receiving votes: Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio State 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan State 44, Marquette 41, Colorado State 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, LSU 6, Iowa 6, Mississippi State 4, Florida State 4, Drake 2, George Mason 1, San Francisco 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. UCLA 1
2. Gonzaga 2
3. Purdue 7
4. Kansas 3
5. Texas 4
6. Duke 6
7. Baylor 9
8. Arizona NR
9. Kentucky 11
10. Alabama 12
11. Memphis 13
12. Villanova 10
13. Arkansas 14
14. Seton Hall NR
15. BYU NR
16. Illinois 5
17. St. Bonaventure 20
18. Houston 19
19. Xavier NR
20. Tennessee 16
21. Auburn 21
22. Indiana 22
23. Texas Tech 23
24. Florida 24
25. Connecticut 25
WHO’S UP
Welcome to the party, Arizona. After a ho-hum opening week with wins against Northern Arizona and UT Rio Grande Valley, the Wildcats put everybody on notice over the weekend in the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas. An overtime win against Wichita State was solid, but beating Michigan by 18 points in the title game was a statement. The Wildcats might have a menace for a point guard in Kerr Kriisa and some ridiculous length around him from seemingly all corners of the world.
WHO’S DOWN
The poll came out before Illinois lost to Cincinnati on Monday night, but the Illini slid just four spots after losing, without Kofi Cockburn, to Marquette in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Arresting that slide — for now — might have been the Golden Eagles following up their big upset with wins against Mississippi and West Virginia before losing to St. Bonaventure in the Charleston Classic. The Illini’s drop on my ballot was more significant. And will likely be again next week if the losing continues.
WHO TO WATCH
Stay up late Tuesday night for No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 UCLA at 9 p.m. on ESPN. It will be worth it. First, shoutout to both programs for getting this 2021 Final Four rematch on the schedule. Looked like it might not happen after news first broke about the possibility, but the Bulldogs and Bruins made it happen. Would it be better on a campus site? Absolutely. Is a neutral site in Las Vegas the next best thing? You bet. There’s a handful of voters that have UCLA ranked as the top team in the country. This game will determine who’s right.