THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.

1. Gonzaga (55) 4-0 1,515 1

2. UCLA (5) 5-0 1,443 2

3. Purdue (1) 5-0 1,391 6

4. Kansas 3-0 1,354 3

5. Duke 6-0 1,225 7

6. Baylor 4-0 1,154 9

7. Villanova 3-2 1,090 5

8. Texas 3-1 1,083 8

9. Memphis 4-0 1,002 11

T-10. Kentucky 4-1 880 13

T-10. Alabama 4-0 880 14

12. Houston 4-0 861 15

13. Arkansas 4-0 754 16

14. Illinois 2-2 624 10

15. Tennessee 3-1 558 17

16. St. Bonaventure 5-0 517 22

17. Arizona 5-0 474 NR

18. BYU 4-0 449 NR

19. Auburn 3-0 374 21

20. Michigan 3-2 367 4

21. Seton Hall 3-1 363 NR

22. Connecticut 4-0 342 23

23. Florida 4-0 294 24

24. Southern Cal 3-0 138 25

25. Xavier 4-0 102 NR

Others receiving votes: Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio State 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan State 44, Marquette 41, Colorado State 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, LSU 6, Iowa 6, Mississippi State 4, Florida State 4, Drake 2, George Mason 1, San Francisco 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. UCLA 1

2. Gonzaga 2

3. Purdue 7

4. Kansas 3

5. Texas 4

6. Duke 6

7. Baylor 9

8. Arizona NR

9. Kentucky 11

10. Alabama 12

11. Memphis 13

12. Villanova 10

13. Arkansas 14

14. Seton Hall NR

15. BYU NR

16. Illinois 5

17. St. Bonaventure 20

18. Houston 19

19. Xavier NR

20. Tennessee 16

21. Auburn 21

22. Indiana 22

23. Texas Tech 23

24. Florida 24

25. Connecticut 25

WHO’S UP

Welcome to the party, Arizona. After a ho-hum opening week with wins against Northern Arizona and UT Rio Grande Valley, the Wildcats put everybody on notice over the weekend in the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas. An overtime win against Wichita State was solid, but beating Michigan by 18 points in the title game was a statement. The Wildcats might have a menace for a point guard in Kerr Kriisa and some ridiculous length around him from seemingly all corners of the world.

WHO’S DOWN

The poll came out before Illinois lost to Cincinnati on Monday night, but the Illini slid just four spots after losing, without Kofi Cockburn, to Marquette in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Arresting that slide — for now — might have been the Golden Eagles following up their big upset with wins against Mississippi and West Virginia before losing to St. Bonaventure in the Charleston Classic. The Illini’s drop on my ballot was more significant. And will likely be again next week if the losing continues.

WHO TO WATCH

Stay up late Tuesday night for No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 UCLA at 9 p.m. on ESPN. It will be worth it. First, shoutout to both programs for getting this 2021 Final Four rematch on the schedule. Looked like it might not happen after news first broke about the possibility, but the Bulldogs and Bruins made it happen. Would it be better on a campus site? Absolutely. Is a neutral site in Las Vegas the next best thing? You bet. There’s a handful of voters that have UCLA ranked as the top team in the country. This game will determine who’s right.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

