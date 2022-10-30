The season tips off in a little more than a week. In Champaign, Brad Underwood’s Illini have high hopes once again before Eastern Illinois visits State Farm Center on Nov. 7 for the season opener. Before the ball goes in the air and fans start to file into arenas across the country, Illinois men’s basketball writer and AP Top 25 voter SCOTT RICHEY has the lowdown not only on his weekly Top 25 teams, but on all 363 D-I teams. More, D-3.
1. Houston
All Houston did last year was win 32 games and make the Elite Eight. Returning multiple key players from that team, getting Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark back healthy and adding five-star freshman Jarace Walker puts the Cougars in a spot to keep building on their success.
2. North Carolina
The Tar Heels didn’t exactly set the world on fire last season. At least until the NCAA tournament where they reached the title game as a No. 8 seed. Returning four of five starters from that team could mean even better things in year two under Hubert Davis.
3. Gonzaga
Gonzaga hasn’t won fewer than 23 games in the two-plus decades of the Mark Few era. Playing in the West Coast Conference obviously helps, but the Bulldogs have shown in the last decade or so they can compete with anyone in the country. Expect more of the same.
4. Baylor
What Scott Drew has done at Baylor is nothing short of miraculous considering where the program was when he took over in 2003. The Bears are only two years removed from a national title and have turned into a destination for five-star talent and future pros.
5. Kentucky
This might be the roster mix the Wildcats have been searching for with several veteran players, an intriguing transfer and, of course, the regular collection of five-star freshmen. But can Oscar Tshiebwe and Co. get Kentucky its first national title since 2012?
6. UCLA
Last year’s follow up to a surprise Final Four run in the 2020-21 season wasn’t a failure by any means, but the Bruins didn’t quite meet expectations. Expectations that haven’t really changed with the combination of returning starters and five-star freshmen on this year’s roster.
7. Kansas
Are enough pieces back from last year’s team to turn the reigning NCAA champions into two-time winners? Will the first top-five recruiting class since 2018 be good enough to fill the void? All questions coach Bill Self will have to answer, but the Jayhawks remain a top-level team.
8. Creighton
It’s a changing off the guard at the top of the Big East. Providence won the league last year, and Creighton is the favorite this season. For good reason. The Bluejays have a a solid point guard in Ryan Nembhard, a top big in Ryan Kalkbrenner and plenty of wings to fill in the gaps.
9. Tennessee
Rick Barnes eventually wore out his welcome at Texas with a string of first- and second-round NCAA tournament exits. While he’s salvaged the Vols after the brief Donnie Tyndall disaster, they’ve mostly followed his postseason pattern with the Longhorns.
10. Duke
The Blue Devils have their first new coach in four decades, but things haven’t changed much. Jon Scheyer is recruiting at as a high a level as Mike Krzyzewski ever did (four five-stars this year), but how he fares as an on-court coach is still to be determined.
11. Arkansas
No coach embraced the transfer portal quite like Eric Musselman. He built his successful Nevada teams through the portal and hasn’t strayed far from that approach at Arkansas. It’s the five-star freshman he’s getting to Fayetteville, Ark., that are the difference.
12. TCU
What a year this could be for TCU. The Horned Frogs’ football team is ranked seventh nationally, and basketball coach Jamie Dixon has his top six players returning from a year ago. That includes point guard Mike Miles Jr., who’s a Big 12 Player of the Year candidate.
13. Texas
The Longhorns went all in on the transfer portal last season. It didn’t really work. Chris Beard didn’t shy away from the portal building his second roster, but it wasn’t his primary method either. A couple key returning players and a pair of five-star freshmen make for better balance.
14. San Diego State
San Diego State has regularly been one of the “not Gonzaga” best teams outside of the traditional power conferences. Matt Bradley and Nathan Mensah returning and Seattle transfer Darrion Trammell coming in to run the point makes that likely again this season.
15. Arizona
Will Arizona have to work to replace the production of a pair of guards that turned into first-round picks in the 2022 NBA draft? Absolutely. But another year for Kerr Kriisa, Azuolas Tubelis and Pelle Larsson in Tommy Lloyd’s system should help.
16. Indiana
What the Hoosiers have going for them is continuity in a world of roster upheaval. That’s a boon for second-year coach Mike Woodson as long as there’s the expected improvement. Because this same Indiana team finished below .500 in the Big Ten last season.
17. Auburn
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl addressed his frontcourt needs via the transfer portal and the recruiting trail and brought back his top guards. That includes a full healthy season for Allen Flanigan, who wasn’t quite the same in his first year back off an Achilles injury.
18. Virginia
Last season was one of Tony Bennett’s worst at Virginia outside of his first two (a season-opening loss to Navy really set the tone), but the Cavaliers still won 21 games. What was a new-look team last year returns mostly intact. Expect a return to ACC title contention.
19. Illinois
The Illini are in a similar spot as plenty of teams this season — loaded up with individual talent but still trying to figure out how it all fits together in a wholly new offensive system. A system, though, that’s tailored to Brad Underwood’s collection of versatile, position-less players.
20. Villanova
Jay Wright’s retirement came as a real surprise, but new coach Kyle Neptune was on Wright’s staff before leaving for Fordham. Hence, Villanova will remain Villanova. A preseason injury to five-star freshman Cam Whitmore doesn’t help, though.
21. Xavier
Weird finish to last season for the Musketeers. Travis Steele was fired after their first round NIT win, and then they went on to win the whole thing. Most of that team is back, and new/old coach Sean Miller is obviously familiar with what it takes to win in the Queen City.
22. Texas A&M
Count Texas A&M as “Exhibit A” in SEC commissioner Greg Sankey’s case to try and expand the NCAA tournament after the Aggies were left out last season. This year’s team, which returns Tyrece Radford and Henry Coleman III at the top, should leave no doubt.
23. Alabama
The one item Alabama coach Nate Oats certainly won’t be wanting for is guards. The Tide’s backcourt it loaded — returning players, key transfers and high-level freshmen. A similar roster makeup only garnered 19 wins last season, though, as a reminder.
24. Texas Tech
It’s mostly a new team for the Red Raiders this season. Kevin Obanor is the primary returning piece, but Tech added around him via the transfer portal and with a few intriguing freshmen. Again, the talent is there, but how coach Mark Adams pieces it together will be key.
25. Dayton
The Flyers had a single upperclassmen in their rotation last season. Then zero when Eljiah Weaver went down in February with a wrist injury. Winning 24 games with mostly freshmen, who are now key sophomores, was a real accomplishment.
26. Michigan
27. Wyoming
28. Saint Louis
29. Michigan State
30. Connecticut
31. Oregon
32. Southern California
33. Ohio State
34. Miami
35. Florida State
36. Purdue
37. Florida
38. Providence
39. Notre Dame
40. Iowa
41. Memphis
➜ All that came of the NCAA’s investigation into Memphis? Three years of probation, a $5,000 fine and two vacated wins. Plus a six-year, $16.5 million extension for coach Penny Hardaway. Now all that’s left is hitting a level of success that will match the regular preseason hype.
42. Oklahoma State
43. Virginia Tech
44. Rutgers
45. Wisconsin
46. Tulane
47. Saint Mary’s
48. West Virginia
49. UAB
50. Oklahoma
51. St. John’s
52. Iowa State
53. Stanford
54. Kansas State
55. Western Kentucky
56. Arizona State
57. LSU
58. Maryland
59. Seton Hall
60. Washington State
61. Marquette
62. Syracuse
64. Mississippi
64. Missouri
65. Cincinnati
66. Utah State
67. New Mexico
68. Loyola Chicago
69. Drake
70. North Texas
71. Davidson
➜ First-year coach Matt McKillop has the unenviable task of following his dad, Bob, who retired this offseason after 33 seasons and 634 wins in Davidson, N.C. Easing that burden is the return of Foster Loyer. The former Michigan State guard found a better home in the A-10.
72. Liberty
73. VCU
74. Mississippi State
75. Clemson
76. Boise State
77. Wake Forest
78. North Carolina State
79. San Francisco
80. Temple
81. Fresno State
82. Louisville
83. Vanderbilt
84. Boston College
85. Penn State
86. Colorado
87. Washington
88. South Carolina
89. BYU
90. Colorado State
91. UCF
92. Richmond
93. Furman
94. Oral Roberts
95. UNLV
96. UC Santa Barbara
97. DePaul
98. George Mason
99. Toledo
100. Northwestern
101. Nebraska
102. Florida Atlantic
103. Georgia Tech
104. Vermont
➜ Someone has to give John Becker a shot, right? Vermont has won seven America East titles in the last 11 seasons and made four NCAA tournaments. That a mid-major program or lower level power conference team hasn’t come calling is coaching search malpractice.
105. New Mexico State
106. Butler
107. Rhode Island
108. Georgia
109. Minnesota
110. Iona
111. Chattanooga
112. Colgate
113. Portland
114. Akron
115. Louisiana Tech
116. Southern Illinois
117. Santa Clara
118. Grand Canyon
119. Massachusetts
120. Georgetown
121. Wichita State
122. South Dakota State
123. Middle Tennessee
124. Stephen F. Austin
125. SMU
126. Towson
127. Utah
128. UNC Greensboro
129. Pittsburgh
➜ How much longer will Pittsburgh stick with Jeff Capel? Last season was actually the Panthers’ best ACC finish in his tenure — a tie for 11th — but the team still went 11-21. Off-the-court issues keep piling up, too, with multiple players arrested.
130. Bradley
131. Utah Valley
132. Abilene Christian
133. Kent State
134. Louisiana
135. Sam Houston State
136. Longwood
137. Samford
138. Indiana State
139. James Madison
140. UC Irvine
141. California
142. South Florida
143. Jacksonville
144. San Diego
145. Loyola Marymount
146. Northern Kentucky
147. Nevada
148. Pennsylvania
149. Fort Wayne
150. Seattle
151. St. Bonaventure
152. UTEP
153. Montana State
154. Hawaii
155. Norfolk State
156. Marshall
157. Cal Baptist
158. South Dakota
159. Tulsa
160. Texas State
161. Duquesne
162. Long Beach State
163. Hofstra
164. Belmont
165. Old Dominion
166. Saint Joseph’s
167. Murray State
➜ Steve Prohm is back for a second stint leading the Racers as they move to the Missouri Valley Conference. Ignore his disastrous final two years at Iowa State. Murray State went 104-29 in his first run as coach.
168. Missouri State
169. Charleston
170. Fairfield
171. La Salle
172. Southern Utah
173. Northern Iowa
174. Princeton
175. Yale
176. Ohio
177. Montana
178. Rider
179. Charlotte
180. Harvard
181. Wofford
182. UC Riverside
183. UNC Asheville
184. Lipscomb
185. Delaware
186. Mercer
187. South Alabama
188. Bryant
➜ College basketball fans fell in love with Saint Peter’s Doug Edert during the Peacocks’ upset run through last year’s NCAA tournament. Now, the mustachio’d shooter will try and do his best Peter Kiss impression at Bryant. Shots are available with the Bulldogs.
189. Eastern Washington
190. Fordham
191. George Washington
192. Pepperdine
193. Valparaiso
194. Nicholls State
195. Appalachian State
196. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
197. Quinnipiac
198. Tarleton State
199. Georgia Southern
200. Illinois State
201. Youngstown State
202. UMass Lowell
203. Northeastern
204. UC Davis
205. Navy
206. Rice
207. Coastal Carolina
208. Ball State
209. Jacksonville State
210. UNC Wilmington
211. Troy
212. Georgia State
213. Winthrop
214. Gardner-Webb
215. North Florida
216. Saint Peter’s
217. Buffalo
218. Wright State
219. Northern Colorado
220. Cornell
221. Air Force
222. Austin Peay
223. Kennesaw State
224. Oakland
225. Florida International
226. Cal State Fullerton
227. Morehead State
228. High Point
229. Campbell
230. North Dakota State
231. Southern
232. East Carolina
233. Florida Gulf Coast
234. San Jose State
235. Queens
➜ The Royals qualified for the NCAA D-II tournament in each of the last seven seasons and reached the Sweet 16 last season, the Elite Eight in 2019 and the Final Four in 2018. They must replace their top two scorers in year one as a D-I program but return the bulk of their rotation.
236. Cal Poly
237. Utah Tech
➜ No, this isn’t one of the five new D-I teams this season. It’s simply a rebranding effort for a team that used to be known as Dixie State (which made a ton of sense for a school located in St. George, Utah. Note the sarcasm). Axing the Rebels nickname in favor of Trailblazers happened in 2010.
238. Boston
239. Cleveland State
240. Western Michigan
241. North Carolina A&T
242. Loyola (Md.)
243. Weber State
244. Brown
245. Bellarmine
246. Mount St. Mary’s
247. Niagara
248. Drexel
249. Eastern Kentucky
250. UC San Diego
251. East Tennessee State
252. Oregon State
253. Southern Indiana
254. Denver
255. Siena
256. Pacific
257. Dartmouth
258. Tennessee State
259. Louisiana Monroe
260. Merrimack
261. SIU Edwardsville
262. Northern Arizona
263. Army
264. Sacramento State
265. Howard
266. UT Arlington
267. Presbyterian
268. UMBC
269. Arkansas State
270. Robert Morris
271. Wagner
272. Detroit Mercy
273. UTSA
274. Binghamton
275. Texas Southern
276. St. Thomas
277. Bucknell
278. UIC
279. North Carolina Central
280. Western Carolina
281. Northern Illinois
282. Manhattan
➜ What is happening in the Bronx? The Jaspers didn’t exactly thrive under Steve Masiello the last several years, but firing him two weeks before the season starts is wild. Especially because it cost them their best player, too, with Jose Perez hitting the transfer portal. Who else joins him?
283. Stony Brook
284. St. Francis (Pa.)
285. Tennessee Martin
286. Sacred Heart
287. Lehigh
288. Cal State Bakersfield
289. Bowling Green
290. Little Rock
291. Monmouth
292. Stetson
293. USC Upstate
294. Canisius
295. Morgan State
296. Radford
297. Eastern Michigan
298. Miami (Ohio)
299. Maryland Eastern Shore
300. Albany
301. American
302. The Citadel
303. Portland State
304. Coppin State
➜ The Eagles played 12 of their first 14 games on the road last season and went 1-13. It’s the same deal this year with 13 of the first 16 games away from home and trips to Georgetown, Maryland and Rutgers on the docket.
305. William & Mary
306. Columbia
307. Southern Miss
308. Milwaukee
309. Jackson State
310. Hampton
311. Prairie View A&M
312. Texas A&M-Commerce
313. Elon
314. Marist
315. Kansas City
316. North Alabama
317. Grambling State
318. Bethune Cookman
319. Western Illinois
320. Central Michigan
321. Central Arkansas
322. Cal State Northridge
323. Southeast Missouri State
324. VMI
325. Idaho State
326. New Orleans
327. Charleston Southern
328. Alabama A&M
329. NJIT
330. Lafayette
331. Houston Christian
332. McNeese State
333. Tennessee Tech
334. Evansville
335. Alcorn State
336. Holy Cross
337. North Dakota
338. Central Connecticut State
339. Omaha
340. Maine
341. Northwestern State
342. Chicago State
➜ The Cougars have some intriguing talent on their roster this season in Dayton/USC transfer Elijah Weaver and Samford transfer Wesley Cardet Jr., who followed first-year coach Gerald Gillian to Chicago. Fun fact: Illinois actually recruited both Weaver and Cardet.
343. Alabama State
344. New Hampshire
345. South Carolina State
346. Long Island
347. UT Rio Grande Valley
348. St. Francis (N.Y.)
349. Southeastern Louisiana
350. Incarnate Word
351. Eastern Illinois
352. Hartford
353. Green Bay
354. Idaho
355. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
356. Lindenwood
357. Fairleigh Dickinson
358. Mississippi Valley State
359. Stonehill
360. Lamar
361. Florida A&M
362. IUPUI
363. Delaware State