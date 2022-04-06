Outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus says he’s retiring, ending a 10-year career in which he made 58 sacks.
Mercilus, 31, announced his decision Wednesday via Instagram.
The 2012 first-round draft pick from Illinois spent nearly his entire career with the Houston Texans before playing four regular-season games and one playoff game with the Green Bay Packers last season.
“This decision was not an easy one, but I am excited and ready to walk into this new season of life,” Mercilus said in his Instagram post. “God has given me the opportunity to play this sport professionally for 10 years, and He has given me this path to continue to walk within His purposes. I am grateful that I can walk away from football with absolutely zero regrets, a boatload of memories, lessons, lifelong friends, and a heart filled with gratitude.”
Mercilus had all but one of his 58 career sacks with the Texans. He had a career-high 12 sacks in 2015. He had 7½ sacks in 2016 and earned second-team honors in the All-Pro balloting that season.
He played six games with the Texans last season before they released him. Mercilus signed with the Packers shortly afterward and played four games before going on injured reserve with a biceps injury.
Mercilus missed the rest of the regular season but returned to play in the Packers’ NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Mercilus was a lightly-regarded recruit out of Akron, Ohio, who signed with Ron Zook in the Illini's 2008 class. He played sparingly his first two seasons with the Illini after redshirting in 2008 and started two games in 2010 before bursting onto the national scene with a dominant 2011 season.
Mercilus compiled 16 sacks in 2011 to tie Simeon Rice's single-season record that Rice first established in 1994. Mercilus finished with 22½ tackles for loss that season, earning First Team All-American honors and helping Illinois finish 7-6 and win the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl. He also forced a Big Ten single-season record nine forced fumbles in 2011 and left Illinois with 11 career forced fumbles and 18 career sacks.
He left Illinois with one season of eligibility left after the 2011 season and declared for the NFL draft, where he became the 26th overall pick by the Texans.