METAMORA — When Danny Greives took the Metamora boys’ basketball job ahead of the 2011-12 season, he was told it was a football school.
That wasn’t exactly wrong.
Metamora won its first state football title in 1975 under John Helmick and added a pair of runner-up finishes in Class 3A the next two seasons.
Pat Ryan added to the football legacy in more than three decades as coach with five state runner-up finishes and two more state titles in 2007 and 2009.
Grieves didn’t necessarily set out to turn Metamora into a basketball school, but his 11 seasons as coach have come with some real success. The Redbirds have won at least 20 games in eight of his 10 full seasons not counting the pandemic-shortened 2021-22 campaign.
The true test of Metamora as a basketball school comes this week. The Redbirds (29-6) will make their state tournament debut when they face top-ranked Simeon (28-5) at approximately 11:45 a.m. Friday in a Class 3A state semifinal game at State Farm Center.
“Been at Metamora 11 years and love it and kind of changed the culture a little bit,” Grieves said. “It’s been really nice to see the program move up to where it is right now. … It’s great for our team and coaches and program and our community. It’s been a long time coming. We thought we were going to get there in 2018 and it didn’t happen.
“We’ve been in two of the last three sectionals. Our team is a little bit more callous. We’re not just OK to be here. We’re in it to win it.”
Metamora will take a 17-game winning streak into Friday’s semifinal showdown with Simeon and its seven state championships. That streak followed one of the Redbirds’ tougher stretches with three losses in four games. They also started the season with three consecutive losses.
“I told these guys at the beginning of the year it was going to be the toughest year you’ve had and the greatest year you’ve had,” Grieves said. “We had high expectations, and everybody thought it was going to be a cakewalk. I told them with that there’s going to be some trials and tribulations.
“The kids have really done a great job of bringing themselves together with some team chemistry — playing unselfish, moving the ball. They’re playing really good team basketball. I tell them offense sells tickets and defense wins championships. Our defense has really stepped up in the last several games for sure.”
Metamora’s success this season is rooted in the work of the last 18 months. That includes a 15-4 record last season when there were no postseason opportunities.
“Back when we could’t come in the gym or lift a weight, these guys were doing workouts on their own and going to the park and playing,” Grieves said. “Got themselves in a league over in Peoria. You could see it coming. These kids have really bought in and trusted our process we tried to put them through. It’s been really fun to watch the growth.”
That growth has generated a team that sticks to “old school” man-to-man defense and relies on a balanced offense. Junior guard Tyson Swanson is the top scorer at 14.2 points per game, and both Ethan Kizer and Zack Schroeder are putting up 12.2 points per game. Drew Tucker is right behind them at 9.8 points per game. It’s Schroeder, though, that truly leads the way. The 6-foot-3 guard is the only senior of that bunch.
“Our strength has been Zack Schroeder,” Grieves said. “He’s been our team captain for two years and leader — a three-year starter. When he was hurt early it the year, we weren’t as good. When we lost those three games, he got hurt in the first quarter of the first game and it really showed his leadership and his direction.”