CHAMPAIGN — Derrick Smith didn’t have a reported Illinois offer coming out of high school, but the Illini coaches certainly saw him play as they recruited his Trinity Christian Academy (Fla.) teammate Deon Pate.
Pate was a part of Illinois’ sizable — and important given how many played as true freshmen — 2017 recruiting class. Now Smith is joining him again with the Illini after announcing his transfer from Miami on Friday and choosing Illinois over a list of possible destinations that included traditional powers Florida, Texas and Nebraska.
“As you go through recruiting, a lot of these athletes you kind of see,” Illinois coach Love Smith said. “Sometimes they don’t decide to come with you right away, but you still keep track of them. When the opportunity presents itself, which it did for us, we’re pumped up about it.”
Derrick Smith appeared in 25 of 26 possible games during his first two seasons at Miami and made 24 total tackles. The Jacksonville, Fla., native and former consensus three-star recruit will sit out the 2019 season and have two years of eligibility remaining at Illinois.
Those two years with the Illini will also see Derrick Smith make a position switch. A “striker” with the Hurricanes, the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder was essentially a safety.
“He was a big defensive back down there,” Love Smith said. “He’ll be a skilled outside linebacker for us. It's what we’re looking for at the linebacker position.
“We’re transitioning. I think the game in general — college football and NFL — has transitioned more to athletic guys that can play in space. Big, strong safeties. Defensive players with a defensive back background that have gotten a little bit bigger. He fit the profile as much as anything.”
Derrick Smith is the eighth transfer from a power five program for Illinois and seventh this offseason alone. While he will sit out the 2019 season along with Carterville native and former Georgia tight end Luke Ford, the other six will play — and likely start. That group includes now eligible linebacker Milo Eifler (Washington) and graduate transfers Brandon Peters (Michigan), Richie Petitbon (Alabama), defensive end Oluwole Betiku Jr. (Southern California) and wide receivers Trevon Sidney and Josh Imatorbhebhe (Southern California).
“There are a lot of ways to bring immediate help,” Lovie Smith said. Illinois has, however, made the transfer portal a priority, and Eifler, Peters, Betiku, Sidney and Imatorbhebhe will all also be eligible in 2020.
“You wanted immediate help,” Lovie Smith continued. “You wanted a more mature athlete to come in at each one of the positions, and that’s what we’ve seen. … We’ll continue that process. Once school starts, it’s pretty much over right now, but we will always try and improve our ball club right up until the last second.”
That doesn’t mean Illinois is abandoning high school recruiting. In fact, the Illini landed another 2020 commitment Saturday in Trinity Catholic (Mo.) athlete James Frenchie.
“Of course, we’ll lean heavily on high school athletes, and we continue to get prospects,” Lovie Smith said. “We’ve, of course, had a few more commitments here lately, which is a good thing.”