SCOTT RICHEY, The News-Gazette’s college basketball writer and AP Top 25 voter, has his first update of his Big Ten offseason power poll:
RK., TEAM PREV. COMMENT
1. Michigan 1 Where the Wolverines wind up is still dependent on what happens with Hunter Dickinson, Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate and the NBA draft.
2. Indiana 4 Florida’s loss was the Hoosiers’ gain: five-star forward Malik Reneau will join Montverde (Fla.) teammate Jalen Hood-Schifino in Bloomington, Ind.
3. Michigan State 3 Best-case scenario? Max Christie doesn’t jump to the NBA and has the type of breakout sophomore season Johnny Davis and Keegan Murray had.
4. Illinois 2 The Illini can finish in the top four of the Big Ten for a fourth straight season if what’s now a young team can fully live up to its potential.
5. Rutgers 6 The Scarlet Knights already have Clifford Omoruyi and Paul Mulcahy coming back. If Ron Harper Jr. and Caleb McConnell do, too, watch out.
6. Purdue 5 Jaden Ivey to the NBA draft was one thing. Eric Hunter Jr. and Isaiah Thompson both transferring leaves some question marks in the backcourt.
7. Ohio State 7 Nabbing Wright State leading scorer Tanner Holden (20.1 points) gives the Buckeyes a 6-6 veteran presence in an otherwise young backcourt.
8. Iowa 8 The most positive offseason news so far for the Hawkeyes? Connor McCaffery is coming back to fill Jordan Bohannon’s elder-statesman role.
9. Minnesota 14 They addressed two areas of concern — a point guard and talent — by adding Morehead State’s Ta’Lon Cooper and North Carolina’s Dawson Garcia.
10. Northwestern 9 Talking Pete Nance into a fifth year is most important. The 6-10 forward led the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding and was second in assists.
11. Wisconsin 10 Will Green Bay transfer Kamari McGee change the Badgers that much? Probably not, but the 6-foot guard did average 11.6 points for the Phoenix.
12. Penn State 13 A large freshman class got a veteran boost after the Nittany Lions boosted their backcourt with Drexel’s Camren Wynter and Bucknell’s Andrew Funk.
13. Nebraska 11 Fred Hoiberg active in the transfer portal. Imagine that. Adding North Dakota State guard Sam Griesel and Alabama forward Juwan Gary is a start.
14. Maryland 12 Landing three-star wing Noah Batchelor after the Hagerstown, Md., native got out of his National Letter of Intent at Memphis is at least a start.