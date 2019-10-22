Mike Hebert, who guided Illinois volleyball to two Final Four appearances, died Monday after battling health problems, including Parkinson's, in recent years.
He was 75.
In a Facebook post, Sherry Bedeaux Hebert said of her husband:
“We are deeply touched by all the love and prayers. He definitely left a lasting legacy in the world of volleyball, touching and changing so many lives.”
Hebert coached at Pittsburgh and New Mexico before arriving at Illinois in 1983, where he quickly took the program to new heights.
In 1986, Illinois won its first Big Ten title. In ‘87 and ‘88, the Illini reached the Final Four.
In 13 years at Illinois, Hebert went 323-127 before taking over at Minnesota. The Gophers reached three Final Fours under his guidance before Hebert retired in 2010.