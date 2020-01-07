Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0) talks with Tim Miles of Fox TVv after the NCAA basketball game at the state farm center in Champaign on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0) talks with Tim Miles of Fox TVv after the NCAA basketball game at the state farm center in Champaign on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.