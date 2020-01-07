CHAMPAIGN — Last time he was at State Farm Center before Sunday night, Tim Miles questioned the officials (politely), took off his jacket (gently) and left with an unhappy feeling.
That came last Feb. 2 when then-Nebraska coach Miles brought his Cornhuskers to Champaign. Illinois, led by Miles’ friend Brad Underwood, beat the visitors 71-64.
Fired by Nebraska after the season, the 53-year-old Miles has a new role this season: college basketball analyst. Friendly and a good talker, it was a logical move for Miles.
He worked the Illini’s 63-37 win against Purdue for Fox Sports 1. It’s part of a 20-game schedule for Miles this season. Mostly in the Big East, but with some Big Ten games.
“What I asked Fox was I didn’t want to hover over the Big Ten,” Miles said. “I wanted to be around the Big Ten.”
He handles studio work for BTN and some games.
How does he like it?
“It’s not having a horse in the race,” Miles said. “But it’s still fun being at the race. It’s been a great year of reflection for me. And recollection. You kind of reclaim your life and your family a little bit.”
It isn’t the same as running his own program, which Miles did at Nebraska, Colorado State and North Dakota State.
“You miss being around the guys,” Miles said. “You miss the competition. At the end of the day, as you become a broadcaster, you just try to add value.”
Miles doesn’t plan to turn nasty on the air. Not his style.
“I try to be positive about everything,” Miles said. “I’m not out there to nitpick and be one of those guys who starts an argument about this, that and the other thing.”
Miles offers valuable perspective because he knows the game well. And the Big Ten.
“This is such a well-coached league,” Miles said. “You can’t convince me this is not the best-coached league in the country. I really believed that when I was in it. And I believe it now watching from the side. As you look at it, top to bottom, you’ve got to be good every night out or you’re going to get beat.
“There might be some hiccups here and there with Northwestern being really young and Nebraska’s going through huge change. I remember being 12th in the league and beating three ranked teams in the Big Ten. That’s just what you get.”
Travel trouble
Life as an announcer is different for Miles. No director of basketball operations to make sure he makes every assignment.
It’s on Miles. Getting to Champaign this weekend from Lincoln, Neb., proved to be a challenge.
“I couldn’t get out of town,” Miles said.
He finally took a flight to Chicago and drove the rest of the way to Champaign. Miles spent Sunday night at the I Hotel before moving on to his next gig. He’s calling Providence at Marquette on Tuesday night and Seton Hall at Xavier on Wednesday night.
Maybe Miles should have figured the trip to C-U wouldn’t be easy. In his seven seasons in charge of the Cornhuskers, Miles went 5-7 overall against the Illini. But his teams were just 1-5 at State Farm Center.
Still, Miles is a fan of the place.
“I love the renovations,” Miles said. “It really warms it up. I love the way they have brought technology into it. You’ve got the boards and the lighting and the Wi-Fi are all really important things.”
And Miles is a fan of Underwood’s team, which carries a 10-5 record into Wednesday night’s game at Wisconsin.
“I’ve watched them a great deal,” Miles said. “Kofi Cockburn is such a force to be reckoned with. They’ve changed defensive dynamics. They’re not fouling as much. I think their defense is clearly better.”
Illinois continues to figure out how all the pieces fit together.
“Ultimately, there’s a style that works in this league,” Miles said. “Brad’s got the right toughness. He’s got the right physicality. When those guys are making outside shots, they are really tough.”
Illinois needs big wins — like Sunday’s victory against Purdue — to push its way into the NCAA tournament.
“(Sunday) is a good step in the right direction,” Miles said.
Not done yet
Miles needs one more win to reach 400 victories for his career. He plans to try to get it. And hopefully many more.
He won’t be retiring at 53.
“No,” Miles said. “I’ll coach again. Anywhere.”
He enjoyed his time in the Big Ten.
“You feel qualified enough going through it for seven years that you can probably coach in any league,” Miles said. “We weren’t bad at the end. We just weren’t good enough. Two NITs and no NCAAs and Fred Hoiberg’s standing there available. Sometimes, when factors like that work against you, you become a broadcaster for a time. I’m excited to get back into it and really not eliminating any good options.”
His season at the mic provides a chance to find some plays he can use when he returns to coaching.
“I’ll see a couple things I really like,” Miles said. “You look at the game a completely different way.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.