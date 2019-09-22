CHAMPAIGN — Devin Miles has already established himself as one of the area’s top running backs.
Turns out the Danville junior can catch the ball pretty well, too. Miles racked up six total touchdowns on Saturday afternoon, helping the visiting Vikings overcome a slow start en route to a 46-0 win against Centennial in Big 12 action at Tommy Stewart Field.
“You get a chance to see the type of athlete he is and the skill he’s been blessed with,” Danville coach Marcus Forrest said. “But one of the things I told him that really stood out was a block he did that allowed a big run on the edge. We felt pretty good with his performance.”
Danville (2-2, 2-2 Big 12) had reason to after both teams played to a scoreless first quarter.
The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Miles rushed for 128 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries and finished with four receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns.
Danville junior quarterback Eric Turner Jr. also continued to showcase his potential this season, completing 4 of 8 passes for 104 yards, while rushing for 141 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
“After each game, his confidence has gotten a lot better,” Forrest said. “He didn’t have a lot of on-the-job training at quarterback prior to this year, but each week, he’s understanding the reads and having a better grasp of the offense. I’m happy with his progress so far.”
Centennial junior quarterback DeShawn Campbell (87 rushing yards on 10 carries) and junior running back Josh Taylor (45 rushing yards on 13 carries) did their best to spark the Chargers’ offense against a stingy Danville defense. The Vikings posted their first shutout of the season, taking a 26-0 lead into halftime and 46-0 in the fourth quarter.
“The defense was put in a couple tough situations, but they played hard,” Forrest said. “I was very pleased with the effort overall.”
Wilson sets record. Before Tyler Wilson arrived at Fisher, Colten Unzicker was considered arguably one of the greatest running backs in Bunnies’ history.
But Wilson might have something to say about that now.
Because the Fisher senior broke the program’s single-game rushing record with a whopping 452 yards on 28 carries, pushing the host Bunnies past Madison 63-38 on Saturday afternoon at Kellar Field.
“I think I might have got him to crack a smile after the game,” Fisher coach Jake Palmer said of the notoriously soft-spoken Wilson. “His teammates were clapping for him and everything, but he’s a pretty selfless kid. He was just happy we got the win.”
The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Wilson rushed for seven touchdowns, hitting the end zone after scoring rushes of 2, 24, 81, 23, 2, 28 and 3 yards. The effort by Wilson and his offensive line allowed Wilson to run by Unzicker’s previous single-game record of 394 yards he established during a game against Lexington on Sept. 19, 2008.
“We kind of thought we got him going early and then we really tried to establish him,” Palmer said. “The offensive line did an exceptional job. I told the guys at halftime that we thought he had a chance to go get it, and he broke a lot of tackles in the second half.”
Wilson’s breakout performance wasn’t exactly a surprise. A year after rushing for 1,494 yards as a junior, he had 487 yards through the first three games for Fisher, which improved to 3-1 with the nonconference win against the Trojans (0-4).
“With Tyler, he’s always been our workhorse,” Palmer said. “We know defenses are going to gear up to stop him. It’s important to make sure we give him the ball and get him the touches we can.”
Now, Fisher will turn its attention — and its two-game win streak — to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (3-1). The two rivals are set to clash at 7 p.m. Friday in Gibson City.
“We’ve got a big game with Gibson coming up this week, but we know a lot of other teams still left on our schedule have improved,” Palmer said. “We know there’s more tests out there.”