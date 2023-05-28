CHAMPAIGN — Entering May, the Milford baseball team barely had a winning record.
Then, the Bearcats lost their first two games and fell to 9-10 on the season.
Boy, how the team’s fortunes have changed since then.
Milford defeated host St. Thomas More 8-1 to win a Class 1A sectional championship on Saturday, the first sectional title for the Bearcats in program history. Milford (17-11-1) is now just one win away from reaching the 1A state tournament and will play Henry (22-6) at 11 a.m. on Monday in a super-sectional game at Jack Horenberger Field in Bloomington.
“Even when things weren’t so shiny during the season, they just kept playing baseball,” Milford coach Greg DeWerff said. “They haven’t let their emotions get the best of them.”
Milford received six superb innings from sophomore Caleb Cluetter to pick up the win, with Cluetter only giving up four hits. He walked five and struck out five.
“Caleb pitched his butt off,” DeWerff said. “He trusts our defense, and he induced some weak contact.”
STM (13-16) led 1-0 by pushing across its lone run in the top of the fourth inning before Milford responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a 3-1 lead. Milford made it 8-1 an inning later with a five-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth.
Junior Carson Shields starred at the plate for the Bearcats, going 2 for 2 with three RBI.
Junior Cole Kemper went 2 for 2 to lead STM, with Matt DeLorenzo suffering the loss.
Now, Milford turns its attention to playing on Memorial Day in the Elite Eight
“We are extremely excited to see them compete,” DeWerff said. “What a great opportunity to really relish in the moment, and as coaches, we’re just happy and grateful to be a part of the journey.”
In softball
Mennenga clutch again. Needing a big hit, Le Roy knew who to turn to on Saturday.
Emily Mennenga kept up her stellar hitting inside Ervin Park in Tuscola, leading the Panthers to a 2-1 win against Heyworth in a Class 1A sectional championship game, the first sectional title in program history.
Mennenga, the Panthers’ sophomore leadoff hitter, broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning with an inside-the-park home run on a ball hit to right field.
It was the second game-winning home run for Mennenga this week at Ervin Park after her two-run, walk-off home run on Tuesday allowed the Panthers to beat Villa Grove 4-3 in a sectional semifinal game.
Her home run came after Mennenga had already struck out twice against Heyworth ace Emma Slayback.
“Emily puts in a ton of time and is just a tough kid,” Le Roy coach Doug Hageman said. “One thing she does really well is make adjustments. I have about as much faith in Emily as anyone the third or fourth time she’s up in a game.”
Mennenga’s adjustment in the batter’s box made a winner out of Lilly Long in the pitcher’s circle. Long, a sophomore, threw a complete game and struck out eight. She gave up three hits and walked two, while going 2 for 2.
Freshman Morgan Fleming also had a stellar offensive game, going 3 for 3 to help the Panthers (31-6) chip away at the Hornets (19-5-1), and sophomore Natatlie Loy drove in Le Roy’s first run that tied the game at 1 in the third inning.
Ottawa Marquette (25-6) awaits Le Roy at 11 a.m. Monday in a super-sectional game in Bloomington as the Panthers try to reach the state tournament.
“We’re grasping the idea of pressure being a privilege,” Hageman said. “There’s going to be some butterflies, but we’re so fortunate to be in this spot.”