DES PLAINES — Milford volleyball saw its season come to an end on the same stage for the second time in three years.
Coach Michelle Wessels’ Bearcats suffered a 25-12, 25-14 loss to Freeport Aquin in Friday’s Class 1A Willows Academy Super-Sectional. Milford fell to Illini Bluffs in a 2019 super-sectional as well.
“(Aquin had) multiple hitters and some really good hitters hitting over the top of our blocks,” Wessels said. “We struggled in our serve-receive early, so we couldn’t get our offense going early. We were playing defense a little too much.”
Senior Caley Mowrey’s five kills, sophomore Hunter Mowrey’s three kills, junior Jahni Lavicka’s five assists and senior Emmaleah Marshino’s 13 digs paced the Bearcats (27-9) versus the Bulldogs (38-2-1).
“They stayed competitive the whole match. They kept fighting,” Wessels said of her athletes. “They never looked down and were listening and playing hard the whole time. And that’s all you can ask for.”