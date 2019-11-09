VARNA — Milford volleyball’s historic campaign came to an end Friday night, as the Bearcats fell to Illini Bluffs 25-22, 25-20 at the Class 1A Midland Super-Sectional.
Milford never before had been to this stage in the IHSA postseason and finishes its season with a 30-5-1 ledger.
Caley Mowrey paced the Bearcats’ attack with seven kills while adding three blocks. Also aiding Milford were Kaylee Warren (14 assists) and Jakki Mowrey (10 digs).
Hilltoppers ousted from playoffs
Rance Bryant caught a pair of touchdown passes, but sixth-seeded Schlarman football suffered a 42-20 loss to third-seeded River Ridge in Friday’s quarterfinal round of the 8-Man Association playoffs, at Hanover.
Caleb Rhodes dashed for four touchdowns for River Ridge to stifle the Hilltoppers, who ended their first year of 8-man football with a 7-4 record.