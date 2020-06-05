CHAMPAIGN — Wednesday would have marked the best-case scenario date for Illinois football and men’s basketball student-athletes to return to campus.
The reality is that return will wind up being closer to the three-month mark after all Illini sports were canceled on March 12 and every student-athlete was asked to return to their permanent homes if at all possible because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the civil unrest to end this past weekend in Champaign caused the delay of some university personnel in their own return to campus on Monday, DIA spokesman Kent Brown said that didn’t affect what would have been the potential start of the same for student-athletes.
“As of Friday, they were still working on the plan with testing and making sure we had enough sets to bring everybody back,” Brown said, adding the likely date for the return would be next week and toward the end of the June 3-8 period Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman first mentioned.
No matter when the Illinois men’s basketball team started making its return to Champaign, freshman guard Adam Miller was always going to be one of the last to arrive. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard won’t graduate high school from Morgan Park until June 13.
Not that Miller isn’t eager to take the next step of his basketball career.
“I’m ready to be able to get back to work,” he said. “Basketball will help ease my mind off the pain on everything that’s going on right now. I miss my sport. I miss doing what I do.”
Miller said he was pleased Illinois put a plan together to get athletes back on campus with a focus on safety first. It’s also a first step toward a return to a sense of some normalcy. That’s what Miller is looking forward to as much as anything after the pandemic shut down the sports world in March, which stopped Miller and his Morgan Park teammates in their pursuit of another Class 3A state championship.
“I’m ready to get back to everyday life,” Miller said. “I don’t want anybody to lose their life to this sickness, but I’m ready to get back to being able to go outside every day and say “hi” to my neighbors. I’m tired of the six-foot rule and the masks. I’m just ready for regular day life, and I’m ready to hang out with my friends and enjoy my summer.”
The two-plus months of social distancing and quasi-quarantine, though, did give Miller the opportunity for what he called some “good family time.”
“I’ve gardened,” Miller said. “I’ve never, ever done that. I’ve cut some trees. I’ve helped my grandma rake leaves. This year has caused us to do things we’re uncomfortable with. I feel like it just takes us to make the best of it.”
The return of the Illinois men’s basketball team to campus — and Miller’s official arrival — won’t be met with all that much actual basketball to start. The plan, for at least the month of June, is for the voluntary workouts to consist primarily of strength and conditioning work. Team-wide basketball activities are still on hold.
That means the Illini will spend at least their first month with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher.
“Coach Fletch knows I’m ready,” Miller said. “Coach Fletch knows I love working out. Hoopin’ and working out for me is hand in hand. I’m ready to battle with Coach Fletch in the weight room and get bigger. I’m trying to get to 200 (pounds), so it’s on him and it’s on me to work hard.”