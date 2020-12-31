CHAMPAIGN — Bart Miller could have started or ended his first media availability while an Illinois football assistant coach with a sentence he uttered smack dab in the middle of the session.
In fact, if it was the only item Bret Bielema’s new offensive line coach said, he might have still won over a segment of the fan base.
“Losing is not OK,” Miller said Tuesday, the day he became the second hire on Bielema’s staff, joining offensive coordinator Tony Petersen.
A graduate of Elk Grove High School in the Chicago suburbs, Miller’s second college coaching job was as a graduate assistant on Bielema’s 2011 Wisconsin staff. Bielema then promoted Miller to offensive line coach two games into the Badgers’ 2012 season, which wound up being the last for both Bielema and Miller in Madison.
“It really helped launch my career as well, and I have a tremendous amount of gratitude and debt to Coach Bielema for that faith in me,” Miller said, “and certainly his faith in me here at Illinois now, too.”
Wisconsin’s rushing offense ranked 13th in the nation in 2012, averaging more than 230 yards per game en route to a Big Ten championship and Rose Bowl appearance. Miller, a New Mexico offensive lineman between 2003 and 2007, has also coached at New Mexico State, Florida Atlantic, Minnesota, Air Force, Ohio and Wyoming. He spent the past two seasons at Wyoming, where he helped the Cowboys rank 23rd nationally in rushing in 2019, averaging nearly 215 yards per game.
“We’re going to knock people around up front,” Miller said. “That’s going to be the Illinois way — playing a physical brand of football — and that’s kind of why (Bielema and I are) both here.”
Miller has recruited the state of Illinois, especially in the Chicagoland area, before. Among those he’s targeted during his career are current Illini center Doug Kramer and recent Illinois signee Josh Kreutz.
“You’ve got to try to build a fence around your home state,” Miller said. “This (block) I means something. ... There’s no reason why we can’t lock down the state, keep the great players at home and bring a championship to Illinois.”
Miller will oversee a veteran line in his first year with the Illini. Though left guard Kendrick Green declared for the 2021 NFL draft on Tuesday, senior starters Kramer, Alex Palczewski and Vederian Lowe are returning. Wofford transfer Blake Jeresaty should be healthy after missing the 2020 season because of shoulder surgery, while redshirt sophomore Verdis Brown started at right guard and sophomore Julian Pearl, a Danville native, started four games at right tackle after Palczewski tore his ACL at Rutgers on Nov. 14.
“I keep hearing great things, and I’m excited for what we have to work with here,” Miller said. “I don’t see it as a rebuild. I see it as something that there are guys now, and we’re going to make them better and we’re going to make them the best that they can be.”
Miller is big on bonding his athletes through both football and non-football activities. Like paintball. Barbecues. And other activities, although some are obviously limited in the pandemic.
But Miller has bigger aspirations in mind for the Illinois offensive line — both in 2021 and beyond.
“Hopefully (we’ll be) the best offensive line in the country,” Miller said. “That’s not a coach speak. That’s not cliche. That’s the goal, and it’s happened in other places. It may not happen overnight, but there’s no reason we’re not working toward that, and that’s a realistic thing here at the University of Illinois.”