CHAMPAIGN — Adam Miller's introduction to the college basketball world came via a record-setting debut. Miller's 28 points against North Carolina A&T were the most ever for an Illinois freshman in his first game.
Miller kept up that steady production throughout the Illini's 3-0 start and earned a share of the first Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor awarded this season. Purdue center Zach Edey shared the honor with Miller.
Miller averaged 18 points and 2.3 rebounds and scored in double figures in all three games last week. The 6-foot-3 guard made 6 of 8 three-pointers in his record-setting debut and is shooting 59.4 percent overall and 47.1 percent from three-point range this season.
The last Illinois player to earn Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors was Kofi Cockburn. The 7-foot center claimed his last (and seventh total) conference honor on Jan. 27, 2020.
Edey split the first Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor with Miller after averaging 18 points and 6.5 rebounds as Purdue split its first two games of the season with a win against Liberty and a loss to Clemson. Edey, a 7-4 Canadian, also shot 83.3 percent from the field in those two games.
Big Ten Player of the Week honors went to Iowa senior Luka Garza. The reigning Big Ten Player of the Year (and the choice this preseason, too) averaged 33.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and three blocks in the Hawkeyes' wins against North Carolina Central and Southern. Garza currently leads the nation in scoring.