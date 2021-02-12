CHAMPAIGN — Adam Miller was rather blunt when describing his abilities on the defensive end of the court early this season.
The Illinois freshman guard felt like he fared fairly well in the first week of the season. Then the level of competition kicked up several notches. Going from facing North Carolina A&T, Chicago State and Ohio to No. 2 Baylor provided some stark contrast in the type of player he would have to learn how to stop.
“I was so confused at the start,” Miller said. “I was like a dodo at first. I could defend the ball, now, but learning the concepts and being in the gaps and coming over baseline — learning those new things — was kind of hard for me.”
The Baylor game was not Miller’s best effort defensively. Illinois coach Brad Underwood had Miller down for 10 ball-screen mistakes against the Bears.
“Great coaching by Scott (Drew) picking on the freshman,” Underwood said. “Those mistakes then stress everybody else out. Now, he doesn’t make any.”
Underwood has praised Miller’s efforts defensively more frequently in the new year. Others might be clamoring for the Peoria native to reprise the 28-point effort he had in the season opener. The offensive bar was set rather high to start his career. But Underwood is more concerned with how his young guard continues to grow defensively, as No. 6 Illinois (13-5, 9-3 Big Ten) returns to action at 8 p.m. Friday at Nebraska (4-11, 0-8).
“I talk about defensive chemistry all the time,” Underwood said. “He’s way ahead of the curve for most freshmen. He’s got great pride. He wants to guard Ayo (Dosunmu). He wants to guard Trent (Frazier). He wants to guard those guys every day and takes a lot of pride in trying to shut them out. Now, we’ve put the mental and physical together, and it’s turning into a heck of a defender.”
Consider Miller fully bought in to Underwood’s defense-first mindset. A kill — getting three stops in a row — now ranks higher than lighting some team up offensively.
“Being on a heater is good, but (the opponent) could be on a heater, too, and it’s just back and forth,” Miller said. “When you’re stopping them and they can’t score and you see them just exhausted, that’s probably the best feeling.”
Miller has taken it upon himself to squeeze every defensive repetition he could out of Illinois’ practices.
Any time the Illini work a defensive drill, the 6-foot-3 guard makes sure he’s on the court as long as possible.
Miller understands the necessity of balling out on defense. He’s never matched that 28-point season opener. After three consecutive games in double figures in the first week, he has just four in his last 15 games.
Yet Miller remains locked into his spot in Illinois’ starting lineup.
“(Defense) keeps you on the floor,” he said. “If you can’t score the ball, you’ve got to be able to defend it. … Every team I’ve played on, every coach has emphasized defense. I’ve just got to be able to stay locked in, and when it comes down to it, get a stop.”
Miller’s efforts defensively have helped him further define his role as a freshman on a Top-10 team. He’s leaning on his older teammates — Dosunmu and Frazier in particular — and absorbing every bit of information they have to share.
Miller considers Frazier a “big brother” figure. The Illinois senior has turned into a challenging two-way player, focusing more on defense the past three seasons after starting his Illini career as a go-to scorer.
“Trent, he’s a great defender,” Miller said. “If not the best, then one of the best defenders in the country, by far. He holds me accountable. Every time I mess up or do something wrong, he tells me about this, he tells me about that and he tells me I’ve got to be better. We go back and forth. … That’s the best bond. We just compete with each other, and make each other better.”