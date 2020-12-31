CHAMPAIGN — The questions have come with increasing frequency during the last couple weeks for Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood.
Worded differently, but with the same underlying theme.
What’s not going right for Adam Miller?
Underwood has answered those questions the same way every time. His freshman guard will be fine. Is fine now.
“It’s a continual growth process,” Underwood said. “He’s been electric. He’s going to be electric. He’s going to have games where he’s going to score 20-plus before this league’s out. The biggest challenge for young guys is to continue to want to work. Adam has so much pride he’s going to do that.
“He’s not going anywhere. He’s a guy that’s going to be in that lineup. I have tremendous faith and confidence in him. Every time he shoots it, I think it’s going in. He’ll have some big nights for us.”
That was Underwood’s take on Miller after last Saturday’s 69-60 home win against Indiana. Miller missed all four shots he attempted (all from behind the three-point line) and finished scoreless with two turnovers and one foul in 18 minutes played.
The Indiana game was Miller’s second scoreless performance in three games after he was shut down offensively by Rutgers.
Those games where not much — if anything — goes right offensively for Miller is where the questions for Underwood about the 6-foot-3, 180-pound freshman guard are rooted. Mostly because the Peoria native set the bar so incredibly high in his first career game.
Miller’s 28-point performance in his Illinois debut against North Carolina A&T on Nov. 25 set the program’s single-game freshman scoring record and came on the strength of making six three-pointers in eight attempts. By the time the opening week of the season was complete, Miller was averaging 18 points and shooting 47 percent from beyond the arc.
The uptick in competition that followed coupled with a better scouting report on the Illini newcomer has slowed him down. Miller hit three three-pointers and scored nine points at Duke and hit four three-pointers and dropped 14 points in Illinois’ rout of Minnesota, but he’s averaging 4.9 points and shooting 27.1 percent overall and 26.7 from three-point range since the first week of the season.
“Now that people know about me they’re closing out really, really hard,” Miller said. “It was just a learning experience. Still find ways to be aggressive. Still attack the rim. Still show everybody you’re a complete player. Just finding my spots, finding my niche.
“I think I’m going to be all right. I think I’ve got it now. I kind of see what everybody is doing, so I’m good now. I’ve just got to stay locked in 100 percent.”
Miller has confidence in himself. He knows he’s put in the work and knows how much he’s always valued being a shooter.
Underwood has that same confidence in Miller. Because he knows the type of effort his freshman guard puts in on a daily basis.
Like the Illini’s Christmas Eve practice. Miller stuck around for more than an hour after it was finished to continue dissecting film and the Indiana scouting report with the coaching staff.
“That’s a huge adjustment for freshmen,” Underwood said. “They have never seen a scouting report. They got into most games in high school and don’t even know who the other team’s best shooter is let alone watch film and be dialed in to a six- or seven-page scouting report and assignments. Adam’s very, very cerebral. He’s a very smart kid. It’s just, now, finding and understanding the place on the floor.”
Miller always has questions during and after practice.
Always.
“I never stop asking questions,” he said. “I probably ask like a million questions a day because I’m trying to perfect my craft. I want to be the best player I can be. Right now I know there’s people better than me or there’s people that have an advantage over me because I might not know something. I’m always asking questions. It’s just going to make me a better player.”
Miller has geared more of his questions to the defensive side of the ball. He understands he has more room for growth at that end of the court. Miller’s fouls so far, Underwood has noted, are all on hand checks and grabbing.
Learning how to play more hands off and use the chest and lower body is something that comes with experience. Right now, Miller has 10 games of it, with the typical summer workouts and preseason (a secret scrimmage and an exhibition) altered or wiped out, respectively, and not available.
“Even games we don’t produce as much we’re still learning because this is our first time doing it,” Miller said about himself and his fellow freshmen. “We were thrown in the fire. I feel like we’re doing a pretty good job of giving everybody our best shot.
“It’s really like you don’t know. I haven’t played at this level. I can watch as much film, you can see it, but it’s different when you’re out there on that court. It’s so much faster, everybody’s so much stronger and everybody’s smarter. You’ve really just go to go out there and do it.”