CHAMPAIGN — The timing was simply a coincidence. A year to the day after Ben Miller was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer, Illinois football coach officially announced his tight ends/special teams coach would transition to an off-the-field role. It’s the same role — essentially a head coach analyst — that Miller filled last year after his diagnosis.
“I used him in every capacity I could,” Bielema said of Miller. “He’s super intelligent. … It’s been awesome from me to learn from him as well. The thing I told him, right, is the only alarm that should wake you is in your head. I’m trying to get him to do as much as he can to recover.”
Wednesday’s announcement simply makes that analyst position permanent, as Miller continues to battle cancer a year later.
“It’s been a challenge,” Miller said. “I’ve really been able to focus on getting healthy and getting to a point where I can hopefully get back and do this, but my biggest focus was just being able to get healthy and focus and help this team and, really, not be a distraction. I didn’t want anything to come in the way of what we’re trying to do here with this football program.”
Miller completed his latest cancer treatments about two weeks ago and hopes they’ll be the last for a while. He said he’s living by what he called a “three-month rule.” Every three months means another scan and more blood tests to see how his body is fighting the cancer. Last week’s was “as good as it can be,” and the next round will come in April.
“We don’t know what the future holds for me, so that’s kind of why this is happening,” Miller said. “I’ve got a great care team. The goal in this is to cure it. I’ll continue doing this season what I did last season for Coach B. and hopefully a lot more in depth. Whatever he needs, I’ll be here.
“It was really cool to learn from a head coach’s perspective what he does on a day-to-day basis and what he needs. You see him talk football, it’s from a different lens that even I look at it or any of our coaches look at. Coach B. has been incredible to me.”
Miller moving to an off-the-field role means Bielema has one more position to fill on his assistant coaching staff. He first addressed this same circumstance last fall by hiring Courtney Messingham as an analyst. When the NCAA struck down a rule change that would allow analysts to coach on the field, though, Bielema hired Sean Snyder as specialists coach and special teams coordinator with tight ends getting a coach-by-committee approach.
Bielema said Wednesday that neither Messingham nor Snyder are currently with the program. So the search continues for a tight ends coach/special teams coordinator. Bielema has already made several staff changes this offseason. Aaron Henry was promoted to defensive coordinator after Ryan Walters was hired as Purdue head coach, and defensive line coach Terrance Jamison added a co-coordinator title. Bielema has also hired defensive backs coach Antonio Fenelus, outside linebackers coach/pass rush coordinator Charlie Bullen and running backs coach Thad Ward.
“I’m excited for a new guy to come in,” Miller said. “I don’t know who it’s going to be. I’m going to help him. That’s the one thing I wanted you guys to know and everybody to know. I’m excited for this. I’m excited to transition. It’s the best thing for my health. … We’re going to look forward to this year and what it brings, and hopefully a year from now we’re having this conversation again and getting into something else.”