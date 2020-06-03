CHAMPAIGN — Adam Miller spent the past weekend in Georgia, returning to Peoria to see family having missed the “We Matter March” on Saturday afternoon in his hometown.
The peaceful protest was organized by a group of approximately 15 Peoria natives between the ages of 18 and 20.
The 18-year-old Miller might not have been able to join them, but he’s intent on making sure his voice is also heard as protests, marches and, in some instances, rioting and looting have struck nationwide following last week’s death of George Floyd while being detained by Minneapolis police.
Miller understands he has a bigger platform than most black teenagers.
The future Illinois guard has a large social media following, where he’s posted himself or shared posts from others related to Floyd’s death and the ensuing protests.
“I’m going to try to continue using my platform and become a voice because I know there’s a lot of kids that follow me,” Miller told The News-Gazette on Tuesday. “I want them to know that when they get to 18 or 19, we’re going to make a change for them. In the future, I’m going to be having kids. I don’t want my kids to go through the same problems I went through.
“I just believe that never let your voice go unheard. Always let people hear your opinion.
“I feel like if you’ve got a voice, you should use it. I’m just trying to show everybody that you can make change. You don’t have to be a LeBron James. You don’t have to be a famous star. It works for everybody in the country. Everybody has a voice, and I just want everybody to know that. Anything you can do helps. It pitches in. Continue to be you and let your voice be heard.”
Miller said he has yet to experience adversarial run-ins with police.
Racism, though, has touched his life. Frequently.
While those situations have occasionally made him question why, he understands the roots of the problem.
“If you’ve ever felt racism, it drives you crazy,” Miller said. “That just happens in life because racism is just taught in this country. You can’t be born racist. It’s something you’ve learned or picked up on.
“The whole situation seems like it could be so easily fixed, but it’s hard and takes so much time. I’m going to keep grinding to make things better. You see a lot of people posting on social media ‘Black lives matter’ and ‘I can’t breathe.’ A couple years ago you wouldn’t have seen this. I’m just glad people are standing up for what’s right. That’s my main thing. I’m just glad people are coming together.”
Miller first posted to social media about the current unrest gripping the United States three days ago.
That first post was a call for information. He wanted to hear different sides and different opinions on if the riots witnessed across the country were an acceptable form of protest.
“(Martin Luther King Jr.) protested peacefully and Malcolm X during his early years of the black rights movement did them more forcefully,” Miller wrote on Instagram. “(Whether) you protest peacefully or forcefully they will hate you. (President Donald Trump) gave the OK to shoot at anyone looting. Trump also called out Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the anthem as a hate symbol to the country and now he has no job, so please tell me what must be done?”
Miller said the responses to his initial post, which he’s followed with more touting a peaceful resistance, was basically split on racial lines. He’s listening to other voices, but he’s not allowing them to change what he feels.
“It’s easy for people to tell you what to do when they’re not feeling what you’re feeling,” Miller said. “It’s easy for people to try and direct you and say you shouldn’t be doing this. You’re not in my shoes. You don’t feel how I feel. … I don’t think the looting and that stuff is right. Nowhere near my heart do I think it’s right, but I feel like the people over us have sparked something that they didn’t want to spark. When you do something that’s not right, people are going to rebel.
“There’s some people telling me I might mess up my career or ruin my name, but I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my ancestors fighting for what was right. I wouldn’t be playing basketball, either, if it wasn’t for people fighting for what was right. I’m going to continue using my voice. I want to make this a better place for people in the future — not just for me, but for everybody right now.”
That he could affect change for younger generations is Miller’s driving force. He understands young people — particularly in Peoria and Chicago — look up to him as role model.
“The younger generations can be taught, and we have to teach them the right ways,” Miller said. “Ever since blacks came to this country, we’ve been oppressed. It seems like we’ve had a foot on our necks ever since then. Now, I just want everybody to stand up and get that knee off their neck. I want everybody to stand proud. I know they don’t want their kids or their grandkids to go through the same problems we’ve gone through.”
Equality is at the heart of what Miller wants to see changed in the U.S. His hope is that the protests and marches going on, along with people speaking up for change and what they believe in, is taking steps closer to that.
“Racism has been in this country for as long as we’ve been in this country,” Miller said. “It’s just time for a change. … There’s people even protesting in New Zealand, out of the country. There’s change that will have to come.
“Injustice is what’s caused this. Racism is just another act of injustice. I want justice for everybody, and I want everybody to be equal. I want every oppressed person to take that knee off their neck and stand up for what’s right.”