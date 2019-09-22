CHAMPAIGN — Consider “Adam Miller Watch” fully engaged. The four-star guard and top-30 prospect in the Class of 2020 completes his official visit at Illinois on Sunday after making a two-visit trip to Arizona and Arizona State late last month.
The Morgan Park point guard is a majority priority for Illinois and third-year coach Brad Underwood. Even more so now that other combo guards in the 2020 class have either committed elsewhere (DJ Steward last week to Duke) or already eliminated the Illini from contention (Caleb Love and Nimari Burnett).
The Illini pulled out all the stops for Miller during his official visit. In addition to the tailgate before the Illinois-Nebraska football game on Saturday night, a couple hundred fans turned out at Ubben Basketball Complex to watch him — and cheer him on — as he went through an individual skill workout following a team workout for Illinois on Saturday afternoon.
What Miller did during that workout is left to best guess.
Probably ball handling and shooting drills. Maybe even a pickup game with the current team.
It’s best guess because unlike other similar workouts performed by current Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu and one-time recruiting targets like E.J. Liddell and Talen Horton-Tucker during their visits, Miller’s workout was open to the public, but closed to media because of a compliance issue, according to Illinois officials.
Illinois got its 2020 class started Saturday afternoon, though, with a commitment from three-star forward Coleman Hawkins at the same time Miller was putting on a show for those in attendance at Ubben. Adding Miller is a clear priority based not only on his status as one of the best players in the state and the country, but also because his skill set fits with what Underwood both wants and will need for his backcourt in the 2020-21 season with Dosunmu potentially leaving for the NBA.
Miller helped lead Morgan Park to a 28-5 record as a junior and earned News-Gazette All-State First Team honors. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound guard averaged 28.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.1 steals for the Mustangs in 2018-19. He followed that up by averaging 20.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists for Mac Irvin Fire this past spring and summer on the Nike EYBL circuit.
All numbers that add up to an intriguing talent the Illini have courted for a long time, dating back to Miller’s days as a freshman at Peoria Manual before he transferred to Morgan Park. Will he bring back the Peoria pipeline to Champaign, along with the Morgan Park connection Underwood established when he landed Dosunmu in October 2017?
Stay tuned.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-351-5605, by email at srichey@news-gazette.com and on Twitter@srrichey.