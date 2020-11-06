CHAMPAIGN — There was a time earlier this year where Adam Miller’s potential role for this Illinois men’s basketball team was somewhat undefined.
Miller was going to bring much needed shooting with him. Add to what would be a deep backcourt regardless.
How big Miller’s role might ultimately wind up being, however, was still dependent on one aspect. Ayo Dosunmu declared for the 2020 NBA draft on April 15, Miller signed with the Illini a week later and not until Dosunmu dropped his Twitter video on July 31 — a version of Michael Jordan’s ‘I’m back” fax — did Miller’s role in the 2020-21 season firm up.
Miller would still fill the role of shooter Illinois needed. Still another physical, athletic option in the backcourt. But the 6-foot-3 freshman guard just wouldn’t have to immediately dive headfirst into “the guy” territory.
Miller sees Dosunmu’s return and the presence of senior guard Trent Frazier as only helping him during his freshman season. He regularly guards both of them in practice and gets a daily, up-close look at what it takes to compete at the level necessary to be successful in the Big Ten.
“Being the No. 1 option, teams set it up for you,” Miller said. “This is my first year. I feel like playing with them, I’m getting a bonus. I’m playing with them, so I see the reads they’re making. It just makes it easier for me. I’m going to find my niche wherever I’m at — whoever’s the main option, whoever’s the second option. I’m going to have my niche. Just playing defense and finding my role is the main thing for me.”
Miller understands his growth on the court and defining his role is a process. Coming to that realization is the area he said he’s grown the most since he arrived in Champaign from Chicago this past summer. The main focus for the Morgan Park graduate?
Not taking a single day off and doing all the necessary work behind the scenes.
“Every day I have a chance to be great,” Miller said. “Every day nobody is going to see me putting up extra shots. Every day nobody is going to see me getting an extra lift. Nobody is going to see me getting in the cold tub. Live in the moment, but I’ve got to do it for tomorrow.
“I feel like now I’ve got my rhythm back. (Thursday) I think I put up like 23. I was hot. Just staying with the mentality of working, working, working. I’m in a good rhythm right now. Consistency, that’s the big thing for me.”
Thursday wasn’t the only “good day” this week for Miller. He felt the same about the way he practiced Wednesday. He feels his game coming together with the start of the season — still an unofficial date of Nov. 25 at least for the Illini — right around the corner.
“Combining good days back to back to back is the biggest piece,” he said. “Getting in the system, learning it and just being Adam Miller in the system is the best thing for me.”
Miller said learning Brad Underwood’s system took him “a minute.” Not because he found the concepts difficult. More so because he wanted to know everything about it. No detail was too small.
“I’m smart, but I always ask, ‘Why?’” Miller said. “If I go here, would I have this? Now if I go there, would I have that? I want to know in depth what I’m going to have. … I really wanted to learn it to a T so if I get in any situation I’m going to be prepared.
“We’re adding new plays. I’m still asking questions. … I’m creative. I’m so creative. I have questions like every day.”
As productive as Miller might wind up being on the offensive end, he knows his way to more playing time isn’t tied directly to how many shots he knocks down. Underwood values more than that — particularly on the defensive end.
So is Miller willing to put his all into his defensive abilities if that’s what it takes?
“Of course,” he said. “I live by the code of Michael Jordan. You’ve got to play defense just as much as you play offense.
“With the game going today, it’s so much harder to play defense. Defense is so hard. Stopping the ball in transition. Closing out and still being able to stay in front of your man. Getting through ball screens. It just takes grit.”
Getting through a unique freshman season will take more of the same. Miller’s daily routine playing basketball in a pandemic is pretty straightforward.
➜ Wake up.
➜ Practice.
➜ Lift.
➜ Nap.
➜ Homework.
➜ Extra shots.
➜ Another lift.
➜ Go to bed.
“It’s just like a rigorous schedule, but if you really want to win, I promise you it will be worth it,” Miller said. “That’s what the coaches tell us every day. It’s worth it. Them Saturday nights and them Friday nights staying in the house. It’s worth it. There’s a bigger picture. If we can really stay locked in, I really believe we can get to the Final Four.”