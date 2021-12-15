Shawn Miller didn’t wait around long after the end of his senior season with IMG Academy to make the trip up from Florida to Champaign.
Miller was in town the final weekend of November to take in the Illini football team’s 47-14 win against Northwestern on Nov. 27 at Memorial Stadium, the venue Miller will play at starting next season.
On Wednesday, Miller and the rest of his fellow Class of 2022 commits can make their futures secure when they sign letters of intent on the first day of the early signing period that runs until Friday. The opportunity gave Miller a chance to see Illinois up-close and in action after taking his official visit in June, and ultimately left him itching to get to town full-time.
“The plan is to come in and make an impact right away,” Miller said. “That’s the blueprint. That’s what I’m looking forward to doing when I get here.”
Miller intends to enroll at Illinois early and go through spring practices.
In the Illini, Miller sees a place where he can grow and help build a winning culture. In the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Miller, Illinois hopes to finally have a wide receiver with the dynamism to challenge Big Ten defensive backs.
With tons of competition in IMG Academy’s receiving ranks, Miller doesn’t have the eye-popping numbers that some college recruits have. But he did have a few touchdown catches, and also added a 1-yard rushing touchdown against Bishop Sycamore — the controversial team that drew national headlines in August.
“Competition breeds success, that’s what I believe in,” Miller said. “That’s part of the reason why I went to IMG. I know they had a lot of great players and my game would evolve. My goal was to get me ready, playing against great players, for the next level. The regimen IMG is like no other high school. It preps you for college. That’s pretty much it.”
Little doubt exists about Miller having the physical capabilities and the mettle to compete in the Big Ten, and Illinois could use an immediate boost in its passing game, especially after ranking 120th in the country this season after averaging a Big Ten worst 156.2 passing yards per game.
Miller doesn’t lack confidence, either, when it comes to his playmaking skills.
“That’s a big way the game is won, making plays,” Miller said. “I’m an exciting player and fun to watch.”
Illinois wide receivers coach George McDonald served as one of the primary recruiters on Miller, and Bret Bielema’s staff consistently stayed on Miller once they arrived at Illinois. Miller said Illinois made him feel comfortable and the coaches acted like they cared about helping him develop as a person and an athlete.
“That was a big factor in me choosing the school,” Miller said. “Coach (Bielema), he’s a great dude, great head coach. He’s a real person, also. Coach McDonald, and the whole coaching staff, not just those two, and people working behind the scenes, every little detail has great effort put into it. I noticed that and I take appreciation of that, too.”
Miller is the Illini’s highest-ranked recruit, according to 247sports. He checks in at No. 602 overall in the Class of 2022 and is a consensus three-star recruit.
During his visit for the Illinois-Northwestern game, Miller got the chance to meet in person some of his future teammates in the class, including offensive linemen Joey Okla, Hunter Whitenack and Iroquois West’s Clayton Leonard.
He’ll soon to get spend nearly every minute with them. For now, though, Miller is focused on wrapping up his school work and putting pen to paper on officially becoming an Illini this week.
“My mom, I know she’s excited. She also doesn’t want to see her baby grow up so fast, but that’s what I have to do,” Miller said. “I have to take care of business. My dad, I know he’s excited. My whole family is just excited and behind me 100 percent.”