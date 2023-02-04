IOWA CITY, IOWA — The Big Ten missed out on a golden opportunity when it scheduled just a single Illinois-Iowa men’s basketball game this season.
Both fan bases — and the conference as a whole — won’t get 40 more minutes of what’s become one of the better rivalries in the league.
Illinois found out a thing or two about missed opportunities itself Saturday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Like what happens when the final seconds of the first half are mismanaged to give your opponent an easy two-for-one that they capitalize on. Or what a rash of second-half fouls can mean when the guy you’re sending to the free throw line basically can’t miss.
The latter was the Illini’s biggest issue Saturday. They sent Iowa guard Tony Perkins to the line for 16 free throws in the second half. Perkins made 15, finished with a game-high 32 points and propelled Iowa to an 81-79 victory in front of a sellout crowd of 15,056 fans who were only too happy to provide more fire for the growing rivalry between the teams from bordering states.
That loss also cost Illinois (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) another opportunity. Indiana knocking off No. 1 and Big Ten-leading Purdue 79-74 on Saturday afternoon at least cracked open the door for the Big Ten title hunt.
Rutgers stuck its foot in after taking down Michigan State 61-55 at Madison Square Garden. Illinois couldn’t do the same, with the Illini now tied with Iowa (15-8, 7-5) and Indiana (16-7, 7-5) for third place in the league. Rutgers (16-7, 8-4) is now in sole possession of second place.
“I’m a little disappointed in the fact that the No. 1 defense in the league against the No. 1 offense, and we just weren’t disciplined enough on the defensive side,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “We’ve had two games this year where we fouled abundantly on the road — Northwestern and here — and it’s cost us both games. … We gifted them by being undisciplined and fouling them.”
The final line for Illinois was 22 fouls, with 16 coming in the second half. Terrence Shannon Jr. fouled out, and Matthew Mayer, Dain Dainja and Ty Rodgers all had four fouls.
“I just feel like we weren’t being disciplined,” Illinois freshman guard Jayden Epps said. “We weren’t sticking to our principles and the things that we work on. Our players have to know we can’t have them in foul trouble. If they make a tough shot, they make a tough shot. We can’t have them fouling just because.”
Underwood had a few more nits to pick after his team’s performance. Giving up offensive rebounds on free throws? A no-no. Not going hard enough after loose ball offensive rebounds — especially the one that led to Payton Sandfort’s go-ahead, game-deciding three-pointer with less than 90 seconds to play that put Iowa up 79-76 — was just as much an issue.
“Those are plays we always make, and we didn’t make them,” Underwood said. “We weren’t disciplined enough to win this game on the road. That was something I thought we had managed to conquer, but, obviously, it reared its ugly head.”
Illinois did manage to avoid that issue in the first half. Mostly. But it was two fouls on Mayer that sent the Illini wing to the bench having scored half of the team’s first 30 points. The bench is where he stayed, too. Underwood might not have as stringent a rule about sitting players with two first-half fouls, but that the game wasn’t getting away from Illinois meant he kept Mayer parked on the bench.
“He was cooking,” Underwood said. “They had no answer for him. He was the best player on the court in the first half, but you can’t commit those kind of fouls — and silly fouls. That impacts our team.”
Mayer, who scored a team-high 21 points, admitted he’s something of a “repeat offender” when it comes to fouls and foul trouble. That it spiraled nearly out of control to most of Illinois’ starters in the second half was more the surprise.
“They’re just a really good offensive team,” Mayer said of Iowa. “We were trying to take away their stuff. It was just one of those games we’re going to learn from to not do it again.”
But not without experiencing a real level of frustration by letting a winnable Big Ten road game slip away. Those sting a little more — especially when the game is decided by two points.
“The close losses, I think about the little plays I messed up and replay them over and over in my mind,” Mayer said. “This is definitely frustrating for us, but we’re going to move on and fix the fouling. I think that’s going to clean up a lot of stuff.”