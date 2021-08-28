CHAMPAIGN — Josh Whitman had to wait on his postgame hug with Bret Bielema.
The Illinois football coach’s journey from the Illini sideline to the northeast corner of Zuppke Field meant a handshake with Nebraska coach Scott Frost, some celebration with players, coaches and staff and a quick interview with BTN reporter Rick Pizzo.
But the Illinois athletic director who envisioned this moment eight months ago when he hired Bielema to turn a fledgling program into a consistent winner was there waiting.
Just outside the tunnel leading back toward the Smith Center and the Illinois locker room, the two shared a quick embrace, with a few back slaps from Whitman as a bonus.
Smiles were plentiful among the Illinois contingent by that time on late Saturday afternoon. College football’s season opener in 2021 — Bielema’s first game in charge of the Illini — couldn’t have gone much better for the home team, either. The Illini delivered on the attention surrounding this Week 0 game against the Cornhuskers, winning 30-22 in front of an announced Memorial Stadium crowd of 41,064.
“I’ve been talking about this game for a while,” Bielema said. “You guys are probably tired of me talking about having the opening kickoff of college football. To have it be a win is just like the perfect ending. It’s the perfect period at the end of the sentence about what we did (Saturday).
“Can’t get overly excited about what it means or what it’s going to do going forward because we have a team in UTSA that’s coming in here that’s got a lot of returning starters and won a lot of games a year ago. We’ve got our work cut out for us, but it is a good end to the day.”
The Roadrunners can wait a little longer. Illinois opened up its new era under Bielema with a statement. Saturday’s win obviously wasn’t a run-of-the-mill victory.
It was a Big Ten win. A divisional win, no less.
That has meaning.
It’s the necessary kind of win Bielema has hammered home since his first meeting with the Illini.
The last five Big Ten West champs? They win at home — particularly against divisional opponents.
“One of our first team meetings I said, ‘Hey, the last five Big Ten West titles have been won by two teams, and those two teams had only lost two home games in Big Ten West play over that five-year window,’” Bielema said. Those champions have been Wisconsin (three times) and Northwestern (twice).
“The importance of winning at home in these divisional games is huge, and (the players) buy into it 100 times over,” Bielema continued.
Not everything about Saturday’s game went according to plan, of course, for Illinois. Starting quarterback Brandon Peters went down in the first half with a left arm injury.
And Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez — the bane of the Illini’s existence in losses to the Cornhuskers in 2018 and 2019 — wasn’t always held in check. He broke a 75-yard touchdown run and had moments where he picked apart the Illinois secondary with his arm.
Illinois gave up 13 straight points after taking a 30-9 lead in the third quarter, but these Illini didn’t fold.
“I think we showed we’re a new football team,” Illini wide receiver Isaiah Williams said. “We put the world on notice that this isn’t the same team. The past is gone, and we’re looking forward to the future, which is now.”
Home turf. Defended. Maybe not how Illinois drew it up given Peters’ injury and a few standouts plays from somewhat unlikely sources, but a signature win nonetheless.
“We knew they were going to come and weren’t going to lay down,” cornerback Tony Adams said of the Cornhuskers. “I think we gave it to them. The second half, the offense, they ate up that clock that first drive. Oh my God, they ate the clock up. That was huge, and we rallied off them. Coach B. always talks about complementary football, and that’s what we played (Saturday).”
The final result — that key season-opening win — wasn’t guaranteed until one last defensive stop late in the fourth quarter, but more than one Illinois player could be heard discussing their expectations for just that.
Fifth-year senior offensive lineman Alex Palczewski, back on the field for the first time since last November following a torn ACL at Rutgers and subsequent surgery, echoed that sentiment after the game.
“It means a lot, but this wasn’t a surprise,” Palczewski said. “We expected this. We worked our tails off every single day this summer, and we knew this was going to happen.”
Bielema joked his team gave the 40,000-plus crowd at Memorial Stadium 60 minutes of entertainment and full ticket value by not putting Nebraska away until late, but the win by what he called “a fun group to watch” accomplished what was necessary for the program in continuing to engage the fan base.
“To see our student section sell out, check the box,” Bielema said. “To see the Champaign-Urbana community rally around our kids, check the box.”
To start the 2021 season off with loads of momentum and generate even more excitement for the next week?
Check the box.
“We’re just getting started,” veteran linebacker Jake Hansen said. “It’s a statement to come out with that Big Ten West win, but we’ll make our statement as soon as we start stacking wins and get this thing rolling a little bit.”