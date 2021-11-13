NORMAL — Caroline Kerr was asked for an explanation following Saturday’s Class 1A volleyball state championship match against Augusta Southeastern.
Why were she and her St. Thomas More teammates parading a small plastic dinosaur, outfitted with a green-beaded necklace, around Redbird Arena?
Kerr smiled when the question first was posed.
But the Sabers senior and future Tennessee setter slowly sported a far more serious look as she explained the dinosaur’s origins to a throng of assembled media.
“This is Dina. She was found on our (preseason) lake trip, when we actually made the goal that we wanted to win state,” Kerr said. “And Dina is very important to us. ... She’s seen better days with her legs, but she’s very important to us and we would not be here without her whatsoever.”
Sports superstitions only look weird if they don’t work.
The latest batch of talented STM volleyball players ensured Dina will retain a positive role in program history.
The Sabers captured their second-ever state championship by fending off Southeastern 22-25, 25-18, 25-17.
“Amazing,” STM third-year coach Kelly McClure said. “The statistics on paper wouldn’t show it as our prettiest match. ... (But) they were playing for each other out there. When you do that, good things happen.”
STM (41-1) again found itself in a one-game hole, just like it did during Friday’s semifinal win versus Freeport Aquin. Yet the Sabers again found their stride when it mattered most, bagging their third state trophy in the last five seasons and second state championship after the 2017 team won a state title in Class 2A.
“I would just describe it as unreal,” STM senior libero Colleen Hege said.
Hege, an Illinois-Chicago signee, was all over the court against Southeastern (39-3) to establish STM’s defensive tone.
“We walk into the gym every day for practice,” Hege said, “and we say, ‘We want to be at Redbird and we want to be state champions.’ ... And here we are.”
Hege, Kerr and senior outside hitter Anna McClure — a future Ohio State player — all were part of the Sabers’ 2018 Class 2A third-place outfit. They missed involvement with the 2017 titlists by the slimmest of margins.
Now, they and the current team’s other three seniors — Camille Breen, Delaney Record and Elie Dixon — don’t have to play what-if games.
“For all of us, this was a dream. This was a dream ever since we were little, to be state champions,” Anna McClure said. “And dreams come true, as well.”
“Even the seniors on the bench, they’ve been there every day,” Kerr added, “and we’ve all put in the work these last four years.”
The Sabers and Suns engaged in a back-and-forth first set that showed neither squad intended to back down. A kill from Southeastern senior Taylor Wagner — one of her match-high 15 — pushed her team ahead 23-22 and forced an STM timeout.
The Suns stunned the Sabers out of that breather when senior Ani Kerr fired a pair of line-drive aces into the hardwood.
“They were a really good competitor. They kept us out of system. They had some great touches. They kept fighting,” Hege said. “And I think that’s what really pushed us to keep fighting back.”
Southeastern coach Tim Kerr, who led the same program during its most recent state appearance back in 2001, said his girls’ cumulative lack of height and jumping ability left them in a difficult position against STM.
The Sabers boast 6-foot-1 junior Erin Henkel, 6-foot freshman Shannon Monahan, 5-11 Caroline Kerr, 5-11 junior Mallory Monahan and 5-11 sophomore Julia Johnson — not to mention the high-flying 5-9 Anna McClure — as regular on-floor presences.
The Suns utilized just two comparable players in 5-10 freshman Amanda Stephens and 5-9 junior Abbey McMillan.
“We did what we could do, and the strategy was just keep playing like we were playing,” Tim Kerr said. “Obviously, no-blocking (on some plays) is just a function of they have so many weapons.”
STM’s leading offensive weapons Saturday were Mallory Monahan (11 kills), Anna McClure (seven kills), Shannon Monahan (seven kills) and Johnson (seven kills). Caroline Kerr directed the offense, like she did so many times during her decorated prep career, with 30 assists.
Mallory Monahan and Johnson combined for nine kills in the second set and another six in the third set.
“It was a lot of pressure, but I think the nerves were good,” Johnson said. “I cared enough to be nervous about it, and every senior over here led us through the match every step of the way.”
“(Johnson is) a trained setter, and we asked her to play middle for us,” Kelly McClure added. “She’s just a gamer. If we need something from her, she’s going to do it.”
One of the match’s defining moments came with the Sabers leading 21-14 in the second set.
A serve from Southeastern junior Summer Ramsey ricocheted awkwardly off STM junior Claire Kennedy. Instead of allowing an ace, though, Hege raced backward and lunged to spring the ball upward. Anna McClure then thumped the ball over the net from behind the Sabers’ back line to start a rally.
A rally that ended with a heavy kill from Caroline Kerr, who tallied six in the match.
“That’s really my job as the libero: Just not let the ball touch the ground,” Hege said. “I guess that’s how I do it. ... I’ve got three bags of ice waiting.”
Just as memorable a moment was the match’s final point.
Hege executed a dig that transitioned seamlessly into a Caroline Kerr set for Anna McClure, who soared upward at the pin to her right and sent the ball off a Suns block and out of bounds for the victory.
“I would be lying if I said I didn’t purposely set Anna on that last one,” Caroline Kerr said.
“It was the perfect ending,” Kelly McClure added.
That was true in more sense than one.
The Sabers arrived in Normal on Thursday on a 27-match win streak that included just two set losses. They appeared unstoppable on paper, even against three opponents each with more than 30 wins themselves.
Kelly McClure acknowledged that “we had people right away congratulating us on our state championship” when it was confirmed her team would be placed in the 1A postseason bracket.
Yet Aquin and Southeastern pushed STM to its limits. The Sabers weren’t able to sit back and relax during their state stay. They had to grind out each and every point.
It’s exactly what they hoped for.
“That’s a state championship,” Caroline Kerr said. “I’m glad it was a tough one, because we’re going to go out with a great win against a tough team.”