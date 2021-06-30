LUCEDALE, Miss. — Ashton Hollins received his first college football offer — at any level — from Bret Bielema's Illinois staff last Sunday.
Turns out Hollins likes the Illini as much as they like him.
The Mississippi athlete verbally committed to Illinois on Wednesday, increasing the Illini's Class of 2022 size to 11 members in the process. Hollins shared his announcement on Twitter with the hashtag "#FAMILLY" that's become so popular in Bielema's recruiting efforts.
The 6-foot-4, 170-pound senior-to-be was recruited by receivers coach George McDonald, according to Hollins' 247sports page. He's listed as an athlete both on that page and in his own Twitter profile.
Hollins played for Mary Montgomery (Ala.) High School as a junior and did a bit of everything for the Vikings. Hollins completed 14 of 29 passes for 208 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions at quarterback, caught eight passes for 152 yards and a touchdown as a receiver and put up 11 tackles and two pass deflections on defense.
Hollins now attends George County (Miss.) High School, for which he caught a pair of touchdown passes during the team's spring game last May.
Hollins is the fifth out-of-state player in Illinois' 2022 class, joining New Jersey quarterback Donovan Leary, New Jersey tight end Owen Anderson, Wisconsin offensive lineman Joey Okla and Indiana offensive lineman Hunter Whitenack.