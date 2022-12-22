ST. LOUIS – They'll be bragging about this one in Columbia for a long time to come.
Missouri controlled Thursday night's renewal of the Braggin' Rights rivalry from the opening tip and cruised past Illinois, winning 93-71 before 18,452 fans at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
The Tigers opened a 6-0 lead in the opening minutes of the game and never trailed again as they controlled all facets of the game.
Nine Illinois turnovers in the first half led to 19 of Missouri's 51 halftime points. The Tigers shot an astounding 59 percent from the field in the first frame as they connected on 20 of their 34 attempts.
Illinois, meanwhile, made just nine of its 28 attempts in the first half and shot an icy 1-15 from beyond the three-point line.
Missouri was paced by D'Moi Hodge's 18-point effort in the first half with Kobe Brown chipping another 15 points.
Illinois was led early on by Dain Dainja and Terrance Shannon Jr., who both entered the locker room with nine points, but had just two assists in the opening 20 minutes.
It didn't get much better in the second half, especially early on.
At one point, the Tigers had hit nine of their first 13 attempts from the field and increased their lead to 74-39.
Illinois dug in a bit to stop the bleeding there, finishing the second half 16 of 34 from the field. But the damage was done as Missouri earned its largest win in the series, besting a 76-58 win in the teams' first meeting at Enterprise Center on Dec. 22, 1994.
Brown led all scorers with 31 points while Shannon topped the scoring column for Illinois with 22 points.
For the first time since 1981, the rivalry will not see a winning streak of at least two games after Illinois' 88-63 win on Dec. 22, 2021.