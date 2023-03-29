SAUGET — Dan Hartleb’s quest to put his name alone at the top of the all-time wins list by an Illinois baseball coach will have to wait.
Hartleb, now in his 18th season as Illini coach, had the chance to pass Lee Eilbracht as the winningest coach in the Illinois program’s 144-year history on Tuesday night.
But rival Missouri had other ideas.
The Tigers grabbed an early lead and held on the rest of the way for a 6-5 Braggin’ Rights win over the Illini in front of 2,389 fans at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.
Illinois (11-10) fell behind 3-0 after the first inning when Mizzou’s Juju Stevens doubled down the left-field line to bring across two runs.
The Illini answered back in the second inning on Ryan Moerman’s solo home run — the left-fielder’s fourth homer of the season. Moerman finished with three RBI, including a sacrifice fly to center field that brought Illinois back within 6-4 of the Tigers (18-6) in the sixth inning.
Cal Hejza’s RBI single one batter later cut the Illini’s deficit to one run. But with runners on second and third later in the sixth inning, Danny Doligale struck out looking to end the threat.
Doligale kept it a one-run deficit in the top half of the ninth when he robbed Hank Zeisler of a potential two-run homer on a fly ball to right field. The Illini couldn’t deliver the game-tying run in the bottom half of the ninth, however, against Mizzou’s Zach Franklin, who earned the save.
Jake Swartz was tagged with the loss for Illinois after surrendering five runs (four earned) on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.
Hartleb’s next chance to earn record win No. 519 is on Friday night against Michigan (13-11) at Illinois Field in Champaign.