GIBSON CITY — Mike Allen didn’t see any ‘For Sale’ signs in the front yard of his house last Saturday.
“No, no, no,” the 19th-year Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football coach said with a laugh. “One year, I had some buddies where, after we lost a close game, said they would do that, but I talked them out of it.”
Allen and his GCMS team experienced a rare sensation, at least in recent seasons, last Friday night: a 14-6 loss at Fieldcrest, the Falcons’ first regular-season defeat in more than three years.
“The players dealt with it, and for us, we’ve always told our guys that one game doesn’t make or break a season,” Allen said after the setback ended a 31-game win streak that covered parts of four seasons. “We’ve never talked about the streak with our kids. This season wasn’t about the streak. It was about this group and what they’re going to accomplish.”
GCMS (3-1) can still accomplish plenty this season. So can Fisher (3-1), with the Bunnies making the short 10-mile bus ride north up Route 47 and into Ford County for Friday’s 7 p.m. Heart of Illinois Conference crossover game in Gibson City between the two longtime rivals.
“You don’t beat a team like Gibson City by just going out there and all of a sudden, you win,” Fisher coach Jake Palmer said. “I’ve really stressed to my guys this week to just take it one play at a time and doing the right thing every time this Friday night.”
Since Fisher won 7-0 at GCMS in 2011, the Falcons have dominated the series. GCMS has won the last seven games and has outscored the Bunnies 200-6 during the previous four games.
“For us, we just want to perform at the highest level,” Palmer said. “That’s something where I feel like the last couple years, we haven’t done.”
The Bunnies will likely need to rely on another big game from senior fullback Tyler Wilson in order to perform well. Wilson is the area’s rushing leader with 929 yards and 15 touchdowns on 93 carries and is fresh off a single-game school record of 442 rushing yards during Fisher’s 63-38 win last Saturday against Madison. Add in another veteran presence in senior quarterback Will Delaney (29 of 51 for 354 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception; 210 rushing yards and four TDs on 35 carries), and the Bunnies have proved their offense can put up points this season.
“They do such a nice job hiding the ball between those two back there,” Allen said. “You think they’re going to run one play, and then all of a sudden, Delaney will pull back and throw it. Wilson is such a strong, fast runner. He’s going to get some big gains, but we’re going to have to do our best to contain him.”
The same sentiment applies to the GCMS tandem of sophomore running back Aidan Laughery (662 rushing yards, 11 TDs on 77 carries) and senior fullback Payton Kean (211 rushing yards, three TDs on 45 carries).
“Laughery kid is extremely fast and a game-breaker,” Palmer said. “They’ve had some guys who can create big plays in the past, but I wouldn’t say they’ve had a guy like him. He can go the distance any time he touches the ball, so it’s going to be important for us to try and contain him.”
Those defensive responsibilities for GCMS fall largely on the shoulders of defensive linemen Isaiah Chatman, a junior, and Jordan Lee, a senior.
“Chatman is having a great season, and so is Lee, but there’s always someone stepping up in different ways, too,” Allen said. “We’re not surprised when they do because our kids have come out and executed well defensively this season.”
For Fisher, senior defensive linemen Hunter Coon and Caleb Liestman have significantly contributed to that side of the ball this season, with Delaney providing ample protection at safety.
While both teams can’t become playoff-eligible with a win Friday night, neither team’s season is finished, either, by the Week 5 outcome. But the focus for coaches on both sides, players on both sides and fans on both sides of the rivalry is solely locked in to what happens Friday night.
“What we did the week before Gibson City and what we’ll do the week after Gibson City doesn’t really matter this week,” Palmer said. “All that matters is going over to Gibson on a Friday night and playing our best. Hopefully, we find ourselves hanging in there and with a chance to win at the end of the game.”