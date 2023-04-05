CHAMPAIGN — A day after 2015 Centennial graduate Jeff Lindgren made his MLB debut for the Miami Marlins, his alma mater returned to the field.
The Chargers’ baseball team Lindgren used to star for hosted Peoria Notre Dame in their Big 12 Conference opener on Tuesday afternoon and suffered a 7-5 loss despite a scrappy effort.
Untimely errors — six of them in total — derailed the Chargers’ young roster in a back-and-forth game.
“The guys fought hard,” Centennial first-year coach Vincent Perri said. “We’re playing some sophomores and some juniors with not a whole lot of varsity experience. We’re kind of cutting our teeth the hard way, just by putting them out there to go play and they’re going to make mistakes and hopefully as the season goes on, we’ll eliminate some mistakes and compete.”
After the Irish scored runs in the top of the first inning, the Chargers (2-7) settled in and responded with two runs in the bottom half of the frame after an RBI double from Cal Meyers drove in Kam Ross and an RBI single from Brody Stonecipher plated Meyers.
Stonecipher — Centennial’s starting pitcher — settled in after a rocky start on the bump and hurled scoreless frames in the second and third innings.
“You’ve always got to go to your fielders and tell them they’re all right, you’re behind them,” Stonecipher said. “The last thing you need is to (be) down on them and then the next thing you know, you have another three-run inning and another one. To really help me lock in, I just tell them they’re fine, to make plays behind me. I keep shoving and letting them get more ground balls.”
The Irish pulled away in the fourth inning when singles from Liam Ludolph and Ryan Ringenberg kicked off a three-run rally that was highlighted by a two-run double from Lawson Alwan.
Madden Schurvinske responded with a two-run double that drove in Ross and Walker Westfield in the bottom of the fourth to trim the Chargers’ deficit to 6-4, though the inning ended with Schurvinske and Stonecipher stranded on base.
“Not enough hits with runners on base,” Perri said. “That probably goes back to our youth also, and getting used to playing at this level. Hopefully, as the season goes on, we’ll take advantage of those situations and come through.”
Timely outs down the stretch helped the Irish maintain the lead as Ross scored the Chargers’ final run in the bottom of the sixth inning off the bat of Meyers.
Irish pitchers Brock Carver and Thomas Mickels had enough help to escape from a few tough spots.
“That was probably the best we’ve done all year,” PND coach Jon Lowry said. “One inning has beat us a lot this year, so to make sure that we’re getting out with not a really big number in those situations was probably the reason we won.”
Meyers relieved Stonecipher — who once saw Lindgren pitch on Centennial’s home field — after five innings.
“I think (Lindgren’s MLB debut) gives us momentum,” Stonecipher said. “We believe in the system. They’ve shoved out a bunch of Division I athletes. I know it’s a new coaching staff and everything, but I mean, we’ve just got to stay to our roots and grind it out.”
Lindgren’s immediate MLB future remains uncertain. Miami designated the 26-year-old right-handed pitcher for assignment on Tuesday afternoon, meaning he has been removed from Miami’s 40-man roster.
Lindgren can be traded or be completely waived within seven days of the DFA. If Lindgren is claimed by another team, he can be optioned to the minor leagues by that club or assigned to its 26-man roster. Should Lindgren clears waivers, he may be sent outright to the minor leagues by Miami or released.
His debut is nonetheless an inspiration for a young Chargers team eager to turn the corner.
“It’s great to see somebody come out of Centennial,” Ross said. “Knowing our history in these past three years, it’s great to see somebody on a big stage.”