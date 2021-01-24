As high school athletic directors, Steve Waller and Justin Franzen have experienced numerous ups and downs since mid-March 2020.
Telling athletes good news and bad news.
Trying to create new team schedules on the fly while not knowing if or when the Illinois Department of Public Health might pause activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So Friday’s IDPH announcement — that higher-risk sports like basketball and football can hold competitions in regions that reach Phase 4 of the state’s COVID-19 mitigations — served as yet another curveball to their work lives.
“It was definitely a surprise to me,” said Waller, Urbana’s athletic director. “I was always under the hope of possibility (that it’d happen). ... (But) I thought it was going to be very difficult. I still have a lot of questions.”
“We could feel the momentum, that there were going to be some changes,” added Franzen, St. Joseph-Ogden’s athletic director. “(But) seeing what happened was definitely something I was not expecting.”
Now, everyone associated with Illinois’ high school sports is waiting with anticipation for Wednesday’s IHSA Board of Directors meeting.
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson has said the remainder of the 2020-21 school year’s athletic schedule will be mapped out at that meeting and publicized afterward.
“I haven’t adjusted anything. The only thing I’ve done is rebuilt my swim schedule for the third time,” Waller said. Boys’ swimming and diving, as a lower-risk winter sport, became able to practice this past week, per changes to IDPH guidelines. “I’ve already had discussions with my coaches that we need to be very patient and collaborative with each other to make sure, if seasons do overlap, that we’re giving opportunities for kids to double up in those sports whenever that’s possible.”
Doubling up could be easy for some athletes to consider, even if the IHSA comes up with a competitive schedule that doesn’t feature any overlap in the winter, spring and summer sports seasons.
That’s because, beginning Monday in regions outside Tier 3 mitigations, the IHSA also is permitting unlimited contact days in sports that are outside their competitive seasons.
“You just have to keep it separate. Finish the season you’re on before you move to the next, or else it’s pandemonium that will happen,” Franzen said. “We owe that to our kids even though, yeah, we’re running out of time.”
Franzen said he and Mahomet-Seymour athletic director Matt Hensley have discussed how the IHSA might lay out its remaining sports seasons.
Franzen said he feels the soonest winter sports could start competition is Feb. 8, especially considering basketball teams are required to finish 12 acclimatization practices in order to play games. Franzen also said he wouldn’t be surprised if wrestling, which had its season moved to the IHSA’s summer schedule (initially tabbed as April 19 through June 26) earlier this school year, is contested in the winter after all, considering the sport currently is playing out in surrounding states.
Franzen could envision five- or six-week competitive schedules for each of the three remaining seasons, with winter athletics running through mid-March, spring sports lasting from mid-March through mid-April and summer seasons happening between mid-April and late May or early June. Locally, boys’ basketball, girls’ basketball and boys’ swimming and diving are currently considered winter sports for this school year. Football, volleyball and boys’ soccer are considered spring sports, with baseball, softball, girls’ soccer, boys’ track and field, girls’ track and field, boys’ tennis and wrestling slotted in as summer sports.
For right now at least.
“Keeping it separate so kids don’t have to choose is always what will be the best for a student,” Franzen said. “And to be student-centered, we owe that to our kids so they don’t have to make those tough choices. They’ve already had so much taken away from them.”
On the basketball front, Waller said he’s hesitant to encourage his coaches to restart practices because of uncertainty about when the boys’ and girls’ seasons might commence. The IHSA’s rulebook includes a requirement that athletes cut off involvement with travel teams within seven days of their first IHSA practice in that sport, and that rule presently remains in place for higher-risk sports.
“I don’t want to start a practice and handcuff our kids to a season that may truly never happen,” Waller said. “We need a structure in place — a definitive structure in place. Once we receive that, we can, as a coaching staff, begin to plan out what our steps are to get to a point of competition.”
Other concerns exist for conferences with schools who are located in different regions according to the state’s COVID-19 map.
As of Saturday morning, Region 2 — which includes Big 12 programs from Peoria and Normal — sat in Tier 1 mitigations. This allows basketball teams to engage only in intra-squad scrimmages, and not the intra-conference and intra-region play permitted to teams whose regions are in Phase 4. The News-Gazette coverage area is in Region 6, which is in Phase 4.
And then there’s the matter of athletes returning to play after contracting COVID-19. The IHSA board on Jan. 13 approved a policy for this issue, and Waller noted it wasn’t something fall sports teams had to contend with between August and October. The IHSA’s example document for return to play procedures suggests an athlete, after undergoing necessary quarantine measures, work through a five-stage process that would last a minimum of six days and end with the athlete able to rejoin his or her team.
“Does that mean a kid that’s out for 10 days because of positivity has to go through another six days of return to play (policy), or is that a recommended piece from the IHSA?” Waller said. “I know, in talking with other ADs, there’s a little confusion. Are we strictly saying it’s still a local decision, or is it a local decision, then this return to play (policy) kicks in?”
Another worry entails a shortage of officials that already was affecting youth sports prior to the pandemic. With multiple seasons happening in short order and some officials likely to opt out of work because of COVID-19 concerns, there becomes a question about whether all athletic events will have the necessary allotment of officials.
“Another important piece is to not try and overdo it,” Waller said. “Everybody’s excited to get a season, but there’s going to be some parameters we’re going to have to stay within to make everything run.”
Athletic directors locally and statewide will attempt to line up as many events as possible for athletes in all sports. The amount of work that goes into the process — as has been the case throughout the pandemic — remains larger than ever before.
“You just try to do what’s best for your kids, trying to be safe moving forward,” Franzen said. “Back in fall, when we were able to do more contact days, the temperature checks, the screening and everything, that whole process, we’re going to have to continue to do that. ... (It’s a matter of) doing a better job so we can stay open.”