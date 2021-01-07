CHAMPAIGN — After making multiple hires on the offensive side of the ball, Illinois football coach Bret Bielema has his first defensive coordinator.
The team confirmed Thursday morning that Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters has joined the Illini staff in the same role. FootballScoop's John Brice and ESPN's Adam Rittenberg first reported the news Wednesday.
“It is a great pleasure to bring Ryan here to the University of Illinois football family,” Bielema said in a statement. “Ryan has demonstrated great success in his coaching career as an assistant, as a coordinator and as a leader of young men. He’ll be a great addition to our staff to help us motivate, recruit and develop a roster full of champions.”
The 34-year-old Walters has worked with the Tigers since 2015 in various defensive-minded roles. He's overseen defensive backs since the start of his time at Missouri, became co-defensive coordinator in 2016 and has been the Tigers' lone defensive coordinator since 2018.
In 2019 alone, the Tigers' defense ranked 14th nationally in total defense (312 yards allowed per game) and eighth in pass defense (179.3 yards allowed per game).
Walters previously spent time on staffs at Colorado, Arizona, Oklahoma, North Texas and Memphis. The Los Angeles native played safety for Colorado between 2004 and 2008.
“I’m thankful and grateful for the opportunity that Coach Bielema is giving me to coach with him at the University of Illinois,” Walters said in a statement. “Coach B is one of the most respected defensive minds in college football, and, as a young defensive coordinator, this is an opportunity I can’t pass up. ... My family and I are looking forward to the new challenge in front of us as we build a championship football program.”
Walters made $900,000 annually on a Missouri contract that ran through the 2022 season, following an extension he signed last year. Details of Walters' Illini salary, as well as those of Bielema's other staff members, have not been released.
Walters takes over defensive playcalling duties from Lovie Smith, who was fired as Illinois' coach last month. Defensive ends coach Jimmy Lindsey called defensive plays for the Illini during their 2020 season finale, on Dec. 19 at Penn State.
Walters joins a staff that includes offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tony Petersen, offensive line coach Bart Miller, running backs coach Cory Patterson, strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright and chief of staff Mark Taurisani.
Walters also will guide a defense that must make up for multiple key losses. Lineman Owen Carney Jr., linebackers Jake Hansen and Milo Eifler and cornerback Nate Hobbs all have left the program in recent weeks, either by declaring for the NFL draft or entering the transfer portal.
Brice previously reported that Walters, Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and Wofford coach Josh Conklin were the main contenders for Illinois' defensive coordinator job.