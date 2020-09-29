To signify what a strange year 2020 is, consider this. Yes, it’s a 16-team MLB playoff field — the biggest in the game’s history — but it also marks the first time the Cubs, White Sox and Cardinals are all in the postseason at the same time. Sports editor MATT DANIELS breaks down the trio of east central Illinois’ favorite teams before the push for a World Series title begins Tuesday:
Chicago Cubs
How they got here: First-year manager David Ross seemed to push all the right buttons early, with the Cubs darting out to a 13-3 record through the first quarter of the season. The wins slowed considerably from mid-August on, but holding their own against playoff-bound teams — the Cubs finished 24-18 against those teams in 2020 — was just enough for Chicago to win its first NL Central title since 2017.
What’s working: Starting pitching. Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks give the Cubs two poised veterans who won’t shy away from the bright lights of October baseball. Darvish seemed to regain his old form in the pandemic-abbreviated season and Hendricks always seems to pitch well in big moments. Those two arms alone bolster the Cubs’ chances of a playoff run.
What’s not working: The bats. Sure, Kris Bryant seemed to wake up this past weekend against the White Sox. But the Cubs hit a collective .220 this season, the second-worst mark in the National League and only ahead of — ironically enough — a fellow playoff qualifier in Cincinnati. Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez, Kyle Schwarber and the rest of the Cubs’ veteran hitters need to wake up. Ian Happ can’t carry them all postseason.
Who’s up first: An old playoff nemesis, the Marlins. Don’t worry, though. No fans are allowed at Wrigley Field for the three-game wild-card series that starts at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Chicago, pitting the third-seeded Cubs against the sixth-seeded Marlins. It’s Miami’s first trip to the postseason since 2003 — the Marlins won it all that year after the NLCS made Steve Bartman a pariah. The Cubs, meanwhile, try to win their first postseason series since reaching the NLCS in 2017.
Who wins: Cubs in 3. Jon Lester proves clutch with a Game 3 victory to send the Cubs into the NLDS against the Braves.
Chicago White Sox
How they got here: A trendy pick to possibly make a run once the 60-game regular season schedule was announced, the rebuild on the South Side of Chicago sped up in 2020. The top home run hitting team in the American League with 96, two more than the Yankees, started fast, and then held on amid a sluggish finish to the season to grab the seventh seed in the AL playoffs. Any postseason experience this year for the young, talented group under manager Rick Renteria, is a bonus for future expected success.
What’s working: The long ball. Led by MVP candidate Jose Abreu, the White Sox boast five regulars with at least 10 home runs. Abreu is at the top of that list with 19, followed by Eloy Jimenez (14), rookie Luis Robert (11), Tim Anderson (10) and Edwin Encarnacion (10). When the White Sox scored at least five runs in a game this season, they went a robust 27-3.
What’s not working: Recent success. The White Sox haven’t won a postseason series since their epic 2005 World Series sweep of the Astros and come into the 2020 postseason having lost eight of their final 10 regular-season games. Once in consideration for the top seed in the AL playoffs, the White Sox limped home to a seventh seed and more questions than answers.
Who’s up first: Lucas Giolito gets the ball on the mound at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the postseason opener against the Athletics in Oakland to start the three-game wild-card series. He may need to throw a no-hitter like he did against the Pirates in August for the White Sox to reverse what was a dismal end to the season and avoid needing to win two elimination games.
Who wins: White Sox in 3. If Jimenez’s sprained foot allows him to play, that’s a big help. Even if he doesn’t, the White Sox offense delivers in big-time moments.
St. Louis Cardinals
How they got here: By playing almost .500 ball. It wasn’t pretty for long stretches of the season for the MLB team that got hit hardest by COVID-19, but somehow, St. Louis is back in the postseason. The Cardinals needed a win in their regular-season finale against the Brewers on Sunday to reach the stated expectation every season in St. Louis: play in October.
What’s working: Pitching. If it wasn’t for Adam Wainwright going back in time, rookie lefthander Kwang-Hyun Kim showing consistency in nearly every start or a patched-together bullpen eating up innings and outs, St. Louis isn’t playing this week. Even with Jack Flaherty not showcasing the stuff that made him a potential Cy-Young Award candidate before the 2020 season, the work of the Cardinals’ pitchers is one of the main reasons why the franchise is in the playoffs for the 14th time this century.
What’s not working: Consistent offense. The Cardinals’ hitters ranked last in the majors in home runs (51) and second-to-last in the NL in RBI (231) behind only the lowly Pirates. St. Louis scored three or fewer runs in half of its 58 regular season games this season, posting a putrid 3-25 record when manager Mike Shildt’s offense was basically a no-show.
Who’s up first: The longest trip of the season and first one out of the Midwest. St. Louis opens its three-game wild-card series at 4 p.m. Wednesday in San Diego, with the Padres locking up their playoff spot a few weeks ago. Thanks to young talent in Fernando Tatis Jr., plus veterans like Manny Machado and Wil Myers, the Padres have offense in droves that could give the Cardinals’ beleaguered pitching staff problems in a rematch of the 2006 NLDS, a year where St. Louis won a World Series.
Who wins: Padres in 2. Even if Flaherty and Wainwright can limit what the Padres do, St. Louis will still need to score runs. Which is quite the difficult ask with this year’s team.