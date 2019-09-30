Staff writer Tim Mitchell delivers his final rankings for the 2019 season:
RANK, TEAM (PREV.)
1. Astros (1)
Team owner Jim Crane wants $25 million for his Pebble Beach house.
2. Dodgers (3)
Tommy Lasorda guaranteed they would win this year’s World Series.
3. Yankees (2)
Aaron Boone said he is adopting Alex Cora’s radical postseason pitching plan from a year ago.
4. Twins (4)
Five different players hit 30 home runs this year. That’s a new MLB record.
5. Braves (5)
Chris Martin became the 99th pitcher in MLB to pitch an immaculate inning: nine pitches, nine strikes.
6. Athletics (6)
Former Illini Tanner Roark loves eating at Arby’s. But Oakland doesn’t have an Arby’s.
7. Rays (7)
Former Parkland Cobra Kevin Kiermaier was nominated for the Roberto Clemente award for for his work with the Children’s Dream Fund.
8. Indians (8)
For the final weekend, fans got free t-shirts, rally towels and $2 beers.
9. Nationals (10)
They have the best defensive outfield in MLB. Their Outs Above Average is +24.
10. Cardinals (9)
After Paul DeJong’s homer shattered the “M” in Big Mac Land, he offered to pay for a replacement “M” by giving $22,000 to the Ronald McDonald House.
11. Brewers (12)
Milwaukee fans hope injured Christian Yelich will still win the MVP award.
12. Mets (14)
The Mets want to hire Joe Maddon, who wasn't retained by the Cubs.
13. Cubs (11)
Yu Darvish struck out eight Reds in a row to set a new Cubs franchise record.
14. Diamondbacks (15)
Players and coaches wore white Arizona Coyotes shirts during batting practice on Monday.
15. Red Sox (13)
Fans are clamoring for Theo Epstein to return to the organization.
16. Phillies (16)
They spent $400 million in the offseason and missed the playoffs.
17. Giants (18)
Madison Bumgarner will be a free agent this winter.
18. Rangers (17)
They are getting a new ballpark in 2020.
19. Reds (19)
Anthony DeSclafani made history, pitching the first MLB loss when the opposing team had only one batter reach base.
20. Angels (21)
The ballpark concession stands sell nachos shaped like helmets.
21. White Sox (22)
When Rob Manfred comes to the Field of Dreams in 2020, he needs to make Shoeless Joe Jackson eligible for the Hall of Fame.
22. Padres (20)
The team shut rookie hurler Chris Paddock down for the season after he blew away the Brewers.
23. Rockies (24)
They are considering trading Charlie Blackmon during the offseason.
24. Pirates (23)
Team management wants to trade for or sign a free agent catcher this winter.
25. Mariners (25)
Felix Hernandez likely made his final start with Mariners.
26. Blue Jays (26)
Cavan Biggio joined his father Craig as one of only two father-son combos to have hit for the cycle. The other Gary and Daryle Ward.
27. Royals (27)
Brandon Marklund wants to be the team’s future closer.
28. Marlins (28)
They are starting weekday home games 30 minutes earlier (at 6:40 p.m.) in 2020 to try to boost attendance.
29. Orioles (29)
They hired Mike Elias as their new director of player development.
30. Tigers (30)
They fired six minor league coaches.