1. White Sox (Previous: 1)
- A top-five offense. A top-five pitching staff. No surprise the White Sox continue to lead the majors in run differential at the one-quarter point of season.
2. Padres (7)
Fernando Tatis Jr.
- returned from COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday to hit two doubles and a home run in a 3-0 win against the Rockies.
3. Giants (5)
Alex Wood
- was the forgotten man on the Dodgers’ pitching staff. The move to the Bay Area has paid off for Wood (5-0, 1.75 ERA, 0.94 WHIP).
4. Red Sox (3)
Boston leads a highly competitive AL East. Still, how long can the Red Sox hold on with a rotation of Nick Pivetta, Martin Perez, Eduardo Rodriguez and Nathan Eovaldi
- ?
5. Dodgers (4)
Corey Seager
- ’s injury is a major blow to the defending champions. The World Series MVP is expected to miss at least a few weeks with a broken right hand.
6. Astros (12)
Yordan Alvarez
- has returned to the form that made him one of the more feared hitters in the majors in 2019. The 23-year-old is slashing .338/.368/.572.
7. Rays (11)
- Rather quietly, the defending American League champions entered Friday night’s game at the Toronto Blue Jays on an MLB-best seven-game winning streak.
8. Athletics (9)
Cole Irvin
- looks to be another diamond in the rough Oakland has found, although he struggled in Thursday’s 8-4 loss to the Astros when he was tagged with five runs.
9. Yankees (6)
Gerrit Cole has struck out 85 batters in 572/3
- innings pitched so far this season. The 30-year-old right-hander is still seeking his first Cy Young Award.
10. Cardinals (2)
Nolan Arenado
- is well on his way to a bounceback season. His .929 OPS through 43 games is a big improvement from 2020 (.738 OPS in 48 games).
11. Blue Jays (13)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
- is slashing .329/.440/.612. More importantly, he continues to limit his strikeouts, with one strikeout every 5.6 at-bats.
12. Mets (10)
Jacob deGrom
- looked good in a rehab start for low-Class A St. Lucie on Thursday. According to Statcast, deGrom threw 25 four-seam fastballs, averaging 94.5 mph.
13. Cleveland (8)
- In a season where injuries have impacted many of the top teams, Cleveland has stayed mostly healthy (only two players placed on IL).
14. Braves (16)
After winning the National League MVP in 2020, Freddie Freeman
- is having an uncharacteristic season. Yes, he’s hit 12 home runs. But his .233 average is at least worth monitoring.
15. Cubs (17)
David Ross
- ’ club climbed above the .500 mark entering its weekend series at the Cardinals, thanks to five wins in the past seven games.
16. Phillies (15)
- A big part of the Phillies’ struggles against the NL East the past three seasons has been their record against the Miami Marlins (13-17).
17. Brewers (14)
Christian Yelich
- remains hitless since his return from a second stint on the injured list on Tuesday night. He went 0 for 6 (four strikeouts) in two games against Kansas City.
18. Reds (18)
- The good news for Cincinnati? No more games against San Francisco in 2021. The Giants, after all, outscored the Reds 9-33 in a four-game sweep this week.
19. Marlins (21)
Jazz Chisholm
- is name that may start to become more known around baseball circles. The blue-haired 23-year-old is hitting .301 with five homers and 10 RBI.
20. Royals (27)
First, Kansas City had the best record in MLB through 25 games. Then, the Royals lost 11 games in a row. It’s been a wild ride for Mike Matheny
- ’s club, which entered the weekend at two games under .500.
21. Nationals (22)
Safe to say Washington shortstop Trea Turner and manager Dave Martinez are not big fans of umpire Chris Conroy’
- s work.
22. Mariners (20)
Hot-shot prospect Jarred Kelenic
- got a standing ovation after two-run homer on May 14 against Cleveland. He has only two hits in his 20 at-bats since that game, though.
23. Diamondbacks (25)
- With injuries pilling up in a tough NL West division, Arizona has gone 4-15 in the month of May entering this weekend’s three-game set against the Rockies in Denver.
24. Rangers (19)
Getting no-hit by Corey Kluber
- on Wednesday night was part of a 10-game stretch in which Texas has averaged only 2.6 runs per game.
25. Angels (24)
Joe Maddon is counting down the days until Mike Trout
- returns. A Grade 2 strain of his right calf will keep Trout out until at least after the All-Star break.
26. Twins (23)
- Only the Orioles have allowed as many home runs to opposing batters as Minnesota has this season (65). The Twins are on pace to allow 245 homers in 2021.
27. Orioles (26)
What a story Trey Mancini
- has been this season. The 29-year-old colon-cancer survivor currently leads all of baseball with 39 RBI. Fair play to you, Trey.
28. Pirates (28)
- A big reason for Pittsburgh’s minus 48 run differential is the fact the Pirates have scored the second-fewest runs in the majors (151).
29. Tigers (29)
There hasn’t been much to get excited about this season for Detroit. Spencer Turnbull
- ’s no-hitter late Tuesday night at Seattle offered a moment of levity.
30. Rockies (30)
We all know Coors Field is a hitter’s haven. Still, Colorado has been downright awful away from Denver, though, getting outscored by 54 during their 19 road games (2-17 record).