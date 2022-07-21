Part of our weeklong series on Good Sports
PAXTON — The 2022 fall volleyball season will mark the start of Toni Molck’s 50th year involved in some kind of high school athletics venture.
Perhaps it only makes sense, considering 2022 is also the 50th anniversary of the implementation of Title IX — a groundbreaking moment for women’s sports.
The 82-year-old long-time Paxton native will travel with the Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball team for home and road matches this fall, as the Panthers’ scorekeeper.
Molck is also a former high school and middle school educator and the only coach to lead what is now the PBL volleyball program to the state tournament.
“I consider it a great honor, because I respect this program,” said Molck of her current role with PBL volleyball. “They have an excellent program. I appreciate all of the girls. I feel like they respect me.
“I just feel like those girls are part of me. I consider them mine, like they are my granddaughters.”
Molck graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 1962 — 10 years before Title IX became law, prohibiting sex-based discrimination in any school or other education program that receives funding from the federal government. She competed at EIU in field hockey and was part of the school’s club gymnastics team during her time in college.
When she started at Paxton High School in 1970, Molck collaborated on debuting girls’ volleyball, basketball and track and field programs at the institution. She eventually coached volleyball exclusively while working as a physical education teacher.
In 1979, Molck took Paxton volleyball to the state tournament’s Elite Eight at Horton Field House in Normal.
“It was just such a great honor to walk out on to that floor with the girls,” Molck said. “They were all so dedicated and respected what we had. That we made it that far was just a unbelievable accomplishment. It was just a together team that cared about each other. That’s what got us there.”
Molck said there’s one player in particular she remembers from that 1979 team.
All because of a superstition.
After a four-match win streak earlier in the season, Trudy Johnson decided she would not shave her legs as long as Paxton kept winning games.
Fair to say, Paxton won a lot of games that year.
“We just laughed after every game,” Molck said. “The hair on her legs just got longer and longer. That was kind of a humorous thing that we enjoyed on that road (to state).”
All these years later, Molck’s legacy has carried on beyond when she stopped coaching in 1988, after winning 200-plus volleyball matches in her 17 seasons.
Molck’s daughter, Kristin Oyer, coached 21 seasons with PBL. And Molck’s granddaughters, Cassie Oyer and Addison Oyer, played for the Panthers, as well.
“Fifty years is wild,” current Panthers coach Lindsay Stalowy said. “To have somebody that has been involved for 50 years is really cool. I don’t know if I can effectively explain, you know, the influence that she’s had on the community.
“She’s impacted the volleyball program, but she’s also been around helping for 50 years as an educator and a coach. We know that she has impacted so many people. We’re just lucky to have her in the program.
“She’s full of wisdom. She’s always willing to give advice. It’s just great when she’s around.”
Molck’s scorekeeper role isn’t exclusive to volleyball, either. She also keeps the book for the boys’ and girls’ junior high basketball teams.
Molck, whose husband, Eldon, passed away 10 years ago, isn’t sure how long she plans to continue as a scorekeeper. But she’s thankful to be able to stay involved with a high school community she’s fallen in love with over the past five decades.
Molck will be driving more this fall, as granddaughter Addison will be a freshman on the Millikin University volleyball team in Decatur. Molck thinks she will be to attend most, if not all, of Addison’s home and road matches while continuing her scorekeeper roles with the Panthers.
For Molck, it’s the perfect scenario.
“You could always tell how excited she was to watch Addison play,” Stalowy said. “At the scorer’s table, you have to keep a straight face.
“But you could always tell how she felt when Addison played well. You could see that joy come through without her even saying it.
“Seeing all the work she’s put in come through with her granddaughters, I think that’s pretty cool.”