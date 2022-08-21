CHAMPAIGN — Magnus Møller did what every sports-loving kid in Denmark did growing up.
He played soccer. He swam. He tried badminton and handball.
“And I was really bad at all of them,” Møller deadpanned.
Then he tried football. At first, only because his older brother played. Then because it was the first time he’d felt at home playing a team sport.
Møller wasn’t exactly invested in swimming. He wasn’t interested in another individual sport after studying Taekwondo between ages 5 through 12. And he always felt too tall, too big, for every other sport.
Football was the answer.
“My first encounter with sports, with something I was good at,” Møller said, “was football.”
Møller played for the Triangle Razorbacks club team in Denmark. He was the team’s offensive MVP in 2020 and team captain in 2021. His game film generated scholarship offers in the United States from the likes of Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Louisville and Massachusetts. The pursuit of the Illinois coaching staff ultimately won out. Møller arrived in Champaign this summer and, by his own admission, started from square one. The 6-foot-9, 310-pound offensive lineman’s path to playing time might take years, but he has embraced the process.
Embraced football, really.
“The way that I feel about myself when I succeed in football is the most euphoric feeling in the whole world,” Møller said. “The way that I can see myself. I think I fell back in love with football when I started playing O-line seriously.”
Getting an early lookIllinois offensive line coach Bart Miller has recruited players with international ties to places like Austria, Canada, Nigeria and the Ivory Coast.
The connecting thread for those players, though, was the fact they at least played high school or junior-college football in the U.S.
Møller’s path was direct from Vejle, Denmark, to Champaign. Miller took a cautious approach to Møller’s recruitment after former director of high school personnel Terry Hawthorne showed up one day with some unique game film.
“To be quite honest, I looked at where he’s from and thought this isn’t going to be anything special,” Miller said. Then he watched the workout videos and game film.
“There was a rawness to it, but he had the measurables and his style of play fit,” Miller continued. “He had a nastiness to him. Pretty rare find and certainly a risk in terms of his development and how raw he was, but it could pay off.”
Illinois coach Bret Bielema recruited a Danish lineman when he was at Arkansas. Hjalte Froholdt arrived in Fayetteville, Ark., as a defensive linemen, but Bielema had plans to flip him to guard. He turned into a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and is now with the Cleveland Browns.
“I don’t really ever go after somebody because they’re from somewhere, but he fit the mold of what we are,” Bielema said. “I saw Magnus’ film first. It was just a pure bonus when I read his bio and saw he was from Denmark. He already knew a lot about Hjalte.”
Getting up to speedMøller’s first introduction to college football recruiting came when Andreas Knappe was recruited from Triangle Razorbacks to Connecticut a decade ago.
Then there was Froholdt to Arkansas in 2015, Albert Jespersen to Central Michigan in 2019 and his good friend Andreas Paaske to Eastern Michigan last year.
All Danes trying to get a football foothold in the U.S.
“I know I can talk to Hjalte, who knows my interests and I know his interests and have some of the same values,” Møller said. “Knowing (Bielema’s coaching was) something he appreciated and saying you can trust this is really something that makes me want to trust it. I’ve only had positive outcomes with trusting the process.”
That process for Møller during Illinois’ three-week training camp included, in broad strokes, forgetting everything he thought he knew about playing offensive line. Møller hasn’t shied away from the fact that he’s been challenged. That learning Big Ten football has been harder than learning football in Denmark.
“It’s square one,” Møller said. “It’s a hard process, but I’m happy. I can see how it’s going to work out. I can see a pathway to put myself in the position where I’ll be able to succeed with the kind of football they want to play.”
Getting adjustedMøller might be starting from scratch in some areas — particularly when it comes to technique — but Miller said he’s been able to teach the 6-9 tackle at levels beyond most freshmen. The Illinois assistant coach got a hint of that possibility when he first spoke to Møller and again during his official visit
“His ability to communicate with me on football-related matters was advanced,” Miller said. “On his official visit, he was attentive and asked great questions. Everything we saw on film and all the off-the-field stuff just matched.”
While Miller can put Møller through an advanced offensive lineman class, the freshman Dane has clear room to grow.
Improved technique is key.
So are the typical freshman year needs like getting stronger, more mobile and more athletic.
“He’s played a lot of football, but some of the things he could get away with, he can’t against Big Ten defensive lineman,” Miller said. “At this level, you’re playing against the best of the best. They’re not going to stop on an initial punch. They’re not going to stop their feet when you get hands on them. ... With him, it’s, ‘Hey, you’ve had success and done it this way for so long, but the American game is different and you have to adjust your style.’ He’s putting forth the effort and getting better, but it’s a little bit of a challenge.”
Getting familiar
Nothing physical wore on Møller during training camp.
Miller credited that to the fact he would play multiple games on a weekend in Denmark.
The mental grind was different and a stumbling block.
Training camp wasn’t just a single late-morning practice. The typical day also included multiple meetings and a late-night walkthrough.
“This is the hardest physical thing that most of the freshmen have had to go through,” Miller said. “Then you add the mental grind to it. A lot of these guys are to the point where it’s very challenging. They’re struggling at times because they’re not used to it.
“Magnus is going through the same emotion, but at the same time, he loves football. He doesn’t shy away from anything. ... He has this unbelievable appreciation of the American game. Now, he’s playing it every day at the highest level.”
That challenge hasn’t eroded any of Møller’s enthusiasm. About football. About Illinois. About anything.
Møller admits he was afraid before he came to the U.S. That everything he would face would be too much. It hasn’t been.
Instead, Møller’s enthusiasm has been infectious.
“It’s very easy to lose sight of, when you get here, is we play a kids’ game,” sixth-year Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski said. “I’ve played this game since I was in the fourth grade. He kind of helped me remember, ‘This is football. You get to have fun.’ He’s been a breath of fresh air on the O-line.”