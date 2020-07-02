URBANA — The Urbana boys’ basketball program made noise in March, winning a second straight Class 3A regional championship. The Tigers made headlines again last month, with Bryson Tatum signing with Miami (Ohio) and Chris Cross signing with Southern Illinois to give Urbana two Division I recruits. But coach Verdell Jones Jr.’s program is more than about their success on the court.
That’s why Thursday evening, the Tigers celebrated again at Canaan Academy in Urbana with all five of their seniors from this past season. They’re all young Black men and recent Urbana High School graduates. And they’re all going to college.
With Tatum and Cross generating plenty of media interest last month, News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas caught up with Makhi Smith, Trey Walker and Mykeal Neal before they begin their collegiate journey, too.
Makhi Smith
Attending: Morehouse College in Atlanta.
Studying: Software engineering and business.
What it means to be attending college: “It’s the next step in my life, and attending a college will affect me because this depends on my future.”
What he’s most looking forward to about college: “Learning how to survive on your own and to learn more about the major that I’m interested in.”
What his time at Urbana has done to get him to this point: “Teachers taught me how to be prepared for the outside world. Coaches taught me how to keep my grades up, and others taught me the importance in life, as I will continue it and expand in college. Working with Coach (Verdell Jones) helped me a lot through high school. He helped me and many others make it through the four floors and how to be successful in every one of the floors. The carpet floor, “how to act at home”; school floor, “how to keep good grades”; the streets, “how to not get caught up in any danger”; and the hardwood floor, “how to be successful on the court.”
Trey Walker
Attending: Illinois State.
Studying: Finance.
What it means to be attending college: “Going to college is significant to my future and career, but going to school is almost an expectation. I think that these four years will be the most important years of my life. They’re the stepping stones to my future.”
What he’s most looking forward to about college: “Mainly getting to meet new people from different cities and states — maybe even make some lifetime friends.”
What his time at Urbana has done to get him to this point: “(It) prepared and gave me an idea of what the next four years may look like. There are a few key teachers who helped me along the way in high school. A couple are Ms. Taryn Smith and Mr. Pavlakis. They also believed and checked on me throughout high school and (when I was) picking the college I wanted to go to. There are a few more, but I wanted to thank them. Being with the Urbana boys’ basketball team helped me out a lot because (Coach Jones) held us to such a high standard not only on the court (but) academically also. It wasn’t only through him, though. Us as players held each other accountable, too, because of Coach V’s teaching and what he wanted to see from us.”
Mykel Neal
Attending: Southern Illinois.
Studying: Biology (pre-med), and after that attend med school and then finish out my residency.
What it means to be attending college: “From a young age, I knew that college was a key part of not only taking care of yourself but your family as well. I also knew that college wasn’t just something you want to try to turn into a cake walk. It’s real life, and it can really determine how much money you make and in this time and age, money is everything. I did not take the medical route with the thought of money, but I did choose it because it’s been something I’ve wanted to do since I was younger and had a solid salary to come along with it. The impact it will have on me has yet to come. I believe that personally it will change me from a boy to a man, and honestly, I can’t wait for this transition coming out of high school. This transformation has to almost be instant when going to college because your responsibilities become so much more than just going to practice and class. It turns into things like finding housing after you get the OK from your university to do so, work, studies, jobs, finding the right classes to get your degree and not just enough credits to graduate.”
What he’s most looking forward to about college: “I can’t wait to meet new people, start new friendships and really just start adulthood. I’m ready to make my own choices as an adult and to see if what my mom has been screaming at me since I was little was true.”
What his time at Urbana has done to get him to this point: “Urbana taught me that four years flies when you’re surrounded by a great support system and a solid group of friends with their heads on straight. The basketball team as a whole gave me no choice but to stay focused on my books and stay engaged on and off the court — most importantly, away from all of the “cool” things everyone else was doing. As a freshman, (Urbana basketball) truly seemed like boot camp. But now that I’m about to step out into the real world, it shows me that (Jones) really knew what he was talking about (and) how important it is that we remained locked in if we want to prosper and grow in life. He always said that this group was special. Now we just have to show not only the city of Urbana but the world that African-American men with ambition and great support systems can really change the narrative here in America.”