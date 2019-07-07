The News-Gazette sports staff looks back at one noteworthy Illini moment from the 2018-19 school year:
August
One training camp practice was all Virginia Tech graduate transfer AJ Bush Jr. needed to show he would be the Illini’s starting quarterback.
September
Lou Henson was the centerpiece of the 2018 Illinois Hall of Fame class, and he was celebrated during the induction at State Farm Center.
October
Losses of 39, 29 and 30 points to Purdue, Wisconsin and Maryland, respectively, made for the roughest month of the Illinois football season.
November
Not a bad Illinois debut at all for Ayo Dosunmu. The freshman guard scored a game-high 18 points in the Illini’s 99-60 thrashing of Evansville at home.
December
Sophomore slump for the Chris Tamas era? No way. Illinois volleyball capped a memorable 32-win season with a trip to Minneapolis for the Final Four.
January
Illinois basketball lost 68-66 at Northwestern, but Illini fans still managed to stay positive thanks to Kofi Cockburn’s commitment the same day.
February
The Flyin’ Illini all under the same roof at State Farm Center drew the lone sellout crowd of the season as fans gushed for the all-time greats.
March
Aaron Jordan’s senior night turned out to be a special moment for the Illini guard given his dad’s unexpected death in June.
April
Dosunmu might have been a first-round pick in this year’s NBA draft, but “unfinished business” brought him back to C-U as Illini fans rejoiced.
May
Spring sports to the rescue! Both golf and tennis programs reached their respective NCAA tournaments. So did baseball and softball. Well done.
June
Athletic director Josh Whitman held his now-annual media roundtable and the prospect of Division I hockey at Illinois was a hot topic throughout.