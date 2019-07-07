Illinois_Maryland_Basketball_

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) celebrates with a coach after defeating No. 13 Maryland 78-67 in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in New York. Illinois defeated Maryland 78-67.Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) celebrates with a coach after defeating No. 13 Maryland 78-67 in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in New York. Illinois defeated Maryland 78-67.

 Adam Hunger/AP
Listen to this article

The News-Gazette sports staff looks back at one noteworthy Illini moment from the 2018-19 school year:

August

One training camp practice was all Virginia Tech graduate transfer AJ Bush Jr. needed to show he would be the Illini’s starting quarterback.

September

Lou Henson was the centerpiece of the 2018 Illinois Hall of Fame class, and he was celebrated during the induction at State Farm Center.

October

Losses of 39, 29 and 30 points to Purdue, Wisconsin and Maryland, respectively, made for the roughest month of the Illinois football season.

November

Not a bad Illinois debut at all for Ayo Dosunmu. The freshman guard scored a game-high 18 points in the Illini’s 99-60 thrashing of Evansville at home.

December

Sophomore slump for the Chris Tamas era? No way. Illinois volleyball capped a memorable 32-win season with a trip to Minneapolis for the Final Four.

January

Illinois basketball lost 68-66 at Northwestern, but Illini fans still managed to stay positive thanks to Kofi Cockburn’s commitment the same day.

February

The Flyin’ Illini all under the same roof at State Farm Center drew the lone sellout crowd of the season as fans gushed for the all-time greats.

March

Aaron Jordan’s senior night turned out to be a special moment for the Illini guard given his dad’s unexpected death in June.

April

Dosunmu might have been a first-round pick in this year’s NBA draft, but “unfinished business” brought him back to C-U as Illini fans rejoiced.

May

Spring sports to the rescue! Both golf and tennis programs reached their respective NCAA tournaments. So did baseball and softball. Well done.

June

Athletic director Josh Whitman held his now-annual media roundtable and the prospect of Division I hockey at Illinois was a hot topic throughout.