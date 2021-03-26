CHAMPAIGN — Neither St. Thomas More nor St. Joseph-Ogden featured all of their potential power during their Illini Prairie Conference volleyball showdown on Thursday night.
The host Sabers didn’t have junior outside hitter Anna McClure. The Ohio State commit is sidelined for the season with a leg injury.
The Spartans didn’t have junior outside hitter Kennedi Burnett, with the Division I prospect Burnett out because of an injury.
But STM still boasted junior setter and Tennessee commit Caroline Kerr. SJ-O still deployed senior hitter Payton Vallee, a multi-sport standout throughout her prep career.
Each of these athletes is a known quantity at the high school level.
Go ahead and add Mallory Monahan to that list.
The sophomore outside hitter for STM smashed a match-high nine kills and the Sabers dispatched the Spartans 25-10, 25-18.
“Just being part of this team allows me to grow,” said the 5-foot-11 Monahan, who added one ace. “Learning from Anna, who can’t play right now, but still her telling me stuff and taking notes from that (has been great).”
Monahan started as a freshman last season alongside the likes of Kerr, McClure and Allie Trame, the two-time News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year now playing at Alabama.
That wasn’t a matter of STM coach Kelly McClure being shorthanded. Monahan was more than capable of being the Sabers’ right-side hitter in the fall of 2019.
“She’s just really matured and grown and developed as a player, and we’re relying on her to take a lot of swings for us this year,” Kelly McClure said. “She’s in the right place and works hard away from the ball to put herself in a position to swing.”
Monahan racked up five of her kills in a first set that STM (4-0, 4-0 Illini Prairie) dominated from the start. SJ-O (7-2, 3-1) took timeouts trailing 7-2 and 14-6 but never could cobble together enough momentum to rally.
A big difference was the Sabers committing four errors to the Spartans’ eight in that opening game.
“We played really clean volleyball that first set,” Kelly McClure said. “We know when we play St. Joe we’re going to be in long rallies because they’re really disciplined (and) they play good defense, so we just talked about being disciplined and taking our swings when we had them.”
SJ-O was playing its second consecutive game without reigning All-Area first-team selection Burnett, whom coach Abby McDonald said should return to the lineup this coming Monday.
The Spartans also have played nine matches in just 11 days to open the condensed 2021 spring season.
“We had to make a quick adjustment with Kennedi being out,” McDonald said. “(The Sabers) were just a little faster than what we could keep up with at this point in the season. Our goal is to be able to speed up. We’re still in the learning stages of what this group can produce.”
The second set provided more of the back-and-forth fare fans of these teams are accustomed to seeing when these rivals meet.
Up 13-12, the Sabers’ offense kicked into another gear as six different players tallied at least one point apiece the rest of the way via kill, block or ace.
“We were just focused on keeping a good, calm energy on our side of the court,” Monahan said, “... and staying focused on what we can control on our side of the net and going after every ball.”
Kerr provided 18 assists, nine digs, four kills, two blocks and two aces for STM, which added six kills from senior Maci Walters and five kills from senior Maris Green.
“Our conference is so strong, and so every night out that we get to play it’s like a regional postseason match for us,” Kelly McClure said. “We don’t take anything for granted just because we don’t know when it could end.”
Vallee’s seven kills and two aces paced the Spartans. They also received two kills apiece from junior Ashley Eldridge and freshman Addie Roesch, the latter of whom is playing up in Burnett’s absence.
In addition to its heavy workload in the season’s first two weeks, SJ-O also is working through the offseason graduation of nine seniors who helped the squad to a Class 2A third-place finish in 2019.
But that hasn’t stopped the Spartans from defeating the likes of Mahomet-Seymour, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and St. Teresa before Thursday night’s setback.
“They have surpassed any expectations I had for them considering the year we’ve had,” McDonald said. “I’m really impressed at what they’ve done so far.”