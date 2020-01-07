In girls’ basketball
Macon County Tournament
■ St. Teresa 65, Argenta-Oreana 32. The eighth-seeded Bombers (4-8) were overwhelmed in their tournament opener and fall into a 6 p.m. Wednesday consolation semifinal with fifth-seeded Warrensburg-Latham.
Nontournament
■ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 52, Chrisman 12. Emily Meidel more than doubled her opposition in scoring with 26 points as the host Blue Devils (15-4) eased past the Cardinals (0-12) in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Sierra Bryant contributed eight points to BHRA’s cause. Ashley Francis did most of Chrisman’s scoring with 10 points.
■ Blue Ridge 36, Uni High 25. Jenna Mozingo collected seven of her game-best 13 points in the first quarter as the host Knights (6-14) won for the second time in their last three games, dispatching the Illineks (8-7) in nonconference play. Jaclyn Pearl, Katie Bowns and Farrah Michaels each generated six points for Blue Ridge. Uni High, which was contesting its first game since Dec. 19, received 10 points from Dina Hashash and six points from Kristine Wang.
■ Clinton 67, Mt. Pulaski 36. The host Maroons (10-10) jumped out to a 23-4 lead in the opening eight minutes and ran away with this nonconference result. Mallory Cyrulik unloaded for 28 points to lead Clinton, which took in 17 points from Kaitlyn Rauch and 12 points from Destiny Schlesinger.
■ Fisher 46, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34. Sidney Hood’s 13-point night was powered by three conversions from distance for the host Bunnies (8-7), who are winners of seven in a row after handling the Falcons (5-12) in Heart of Illinois Conference action. Kallie Evans added nine points and seven rebounds for Fisher, which earned eight points and eight boards from Ashley Smith.
■ Hoopeston Area 46, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 13. Neither Ali Watson nor Lexie Breymeyer could be slowed down by the host Buffaloes (0-10) as the Cornjerkers (8-7) picked up a VVC victory. Watson hit 9 of 9 free throws on her way to 18 points for Hoopeston Area to go with 11 rebounds for a double-double. Breymeyer added 17 points, boosted by six two-point field goals, and five steals. Cheyanne Hasselbring banked eight points to pace G-RF.
■ Judah Christian 51, Decatur Lutheran 41. Sa’kinah Williams produced another double-double for the host Tribe (9-7), which knocked off a nonconference opponent. Williams turned in 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocked shots for Judah and was complemented by Lyndon Pelmore (nine points, seven steals) and Megan Wolf (eight points, seven steals).
■ Mahomet-Seymour 57, Champaign Central 54. The host Bulldogs (10-7) outproduced the Maroons (9-10) 12-9 in the overtime period to earn a nonconference win. Savannah Oregeron’s 14 points and six rebounds was a big factor for M-S, as was Cayla Koerner (12 points, seven steals and six rebounds) and Nichole Taylor (eight points and 16 rebounds). Chanice Willis scored 19 points to lead Central.
■ Oakwood 47, Armstrong-Potomac 27. Katelyn Young blitzed the host Trojans (1-13) with 30 points as the Comets (15-4) pushed their win streak to four with a VVC success. Young scored shot 8 of 9 from the free-throw line, while teammate Karsen Rupp potted eight points. Carlyn Crozier’s nine points and Mattie Kennel’s eight points keyed A-P.
■ Olympia 50, Prairie Central 42. Madison Kinkade stormed to 18 points for the host Hawks (16-3), but they were staved off in their 2020 Illini Prairie Conference debut. Kinkade knocked down all four of her free throws for Prairie Central, which landed 10 more points from Becca Conlisk and has dropped two games to Olympia this season.
■ Ridgeview 53, Lexington 39. Emma Nunamaker’s 15-point, 12-rebound double-double showed the way for the host Mustangs (17-1), who haven’t lost in their last seven outings following this HOIC win. Kelly Jones nearly made her own double-double with 16 points and nine boards for Ridgeview, while River Rosales netted seven points and dished out six assists.
■ St. Joseph-Ogden 42, St. Thomas More 25. The host Spartans (15-4) trailed 19-16 at halftime versus the Sabers (3-9) but found their footing offensively after the break to snag an IPC win. Eight different SJ-O athletes bucketed at least one field goal, with Taylor Wells’ 12 points and Ashlyn Lannert’s eight points leading the way. Six STM players also had a field goal, and Kennedy Ramshaw’s six points was the top mark.
■ Schlarman 52, Westville 27. Capria Brown accumulated 10 of her gameleading 24 points in the first quarter as the host Hilltoppers (7-6) trumped the Tigers (3-14) in a VVC tilt. Schlarman led 19-2 after that opening period, aided by Tannah Ceader’s 12 total points. Westville’s Hunter Lange also reached double figures with 11 points.
■ Sullivan 57, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 32. Both Avery Still and Lilly Null boasted a double-double for the host Redskins (12-4) in a nonconference victory over the Knights (8-8). Still finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Null garnered 14 points and 10 rebounds for Sullivan, which acquired 15 more points from Emily White. Mackenzi Bowles’ 11 points was ALAH’s high-water mark.
■ Tri-County 65, Shelbyville 33. Bella Dudley racked up 21 points and pulled down eight rebounds for the host Titans (13-5), who extended their win streak to three in a non-league showdown. Tayler Barry’s 13 points and Melia Eskew’s six points, four steals and three assists also helped Tri-County cruise to the victory.
■ Tuscola 63, Arcola 42. The visiting Warriors (9-6) ended a three-game skid in a big way, building a 50-25 lead through three quarters versus the Purple Riders (8-5). Ella Boyer’s 15 points paced Tuscola in the non-league win against its rival, and Marissa Russo chipped in 12 points. Arcola’s KayLee Hohlbauch led all scorers with 18 points.
■ Unity 50, Rantoul 40. The visiting Rockets (13-4) needed every bit of Elyce Knudsen’s game-high 28 points to hold off the Eagles (2-11) in both teams’ IPC opener. Knudsen drained 10 field goals to bolster her total and was backed by 10 points from Taylor Henry. MyeJoi Williams’ 13 points and Jaz-Meon McClyde’s nine points topped Rantoul’s scoring chart.