In boys’ basketball
■ Arcola 59, Uni High 28. The host Purple Riders (1-0) opened their season in style, tallying 17 points in each of the first two quarters — matching the output of the Illineks (0-5) from the entire first half. Nine different Arcola athletes bucketed at least one field goal in the nonconference win, led by Hugo Garza’s 21 points and Ben Crane’s eight points. Ethan Mok-Chih and Ian Evensen both rose to nine points for Uni High.
■ Christian Homeschool Association 51, Arthur Christian School 41. Despite Michael Miller climbing to 15 points for the visiting Conquering Riders (0-3), there wasn’t enough offense to go around in this nonconference defeat. Evan Oliver’s 10 points was ACS’ next-best output.
■ St. Thomas More 57, St. Teresa 50. Dawson Magrini continued his strong start to the season for the host Sabers (4-1), orchestrating an 18-point evening during a non-league victory. Also hitting double figures scoring for STM were David Hubbard (13 points), Patrick Quarnstrom (11 points) and Tyronn Lee (10 points).
In girls’ basketball
■ Arthur Christian School 56, Uni High 42. Alexa Franklin secured 25 points, six rebounds and four steals for the visiting Conquering Riders (2-2), who dispatched the Illineks (5-3) in an East Central Illinois Conference battle. Lyndsey Mast collected 15 points and six assists for ACS to go with Keisha Miller’s 13 rebounds. Uni High, which led 25-20 at the break but was outscored 20-9 in the third quarter, garnered 16 points from Lara Marinov and 15 points from Dina Hashash.
■ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 59, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 51. Emily Meidel was on a mission for the visiting Blue Devils (6-0) during a nonconference victory versus the Panthers (3-3), compiling 34 points on the power of 13 field goals and 6 of 8 free throw shooting. Sophia Rome’s eight points and Ryley Cash’s seven points also supported BHRA. Mackenzie Bruns’ 15 points put her at the head of the class for PBL, which earned another 11 points from Kiarra Lantz.
■ Centennial 55, Iroquois West 47. Silvia Du rounded up 16 points, hitting 4 of 4 free throws, as the visiting Chargers (1-4) got past the Raiders (1-6) in a nonconference meeting. Lia Potter jetted to 10 points for Centennial, producing all of them in the second half, and Alayah Biggers contributed 11 points. McKinley Tilstra (15 points) and Shelby Johnson (12 points) showed the way for IW.
■ Deer Creek-Mackinaw 46, LeRoy 40. The host Panthers (1-7) led 23-20 at intermission but couldn’t keep their collective foot on the gas in a Heart of Illinois Conference defeat. Layna Spratt turned in 12 points to pace LeRoy, which landed another seven points from Tiffany Bargmann.
■ Eureka 40, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 28. Hannah Hathaway banked a quartet of three-pointers for all of her team-high 12 points, but that wasn’t enough for the host Falcons (1-4) to pull ahead in an HOIC event. Emily Clinton’s five points was the next-best mark for GCMS, which found itself behind 21-10 at halftime.
■ Judah Christian 44, Armstrong-Potomac 38. Sa’kinah Williams soared to 15 of her game-high 23 points in the second half for the visiting Tribe (3-4), which overcame a six-point halftime deficit to outlast the Trojans (1-4) in nonconference action. Williams produced 13 of her points in the game’s final eight minutes to go with 11 rebounds and three blocked shots, and was backed by eight total points from Jenna Barnhart and six rebounds from Lyndon Pelmore. Kyla Bullington recorded 13 points for A-P, which converted five three-pointers as a unit to Judah’s two.
■ Mt. Zion 46, Mahomet-Seymour 45. The visiting Bulldogs (4-2) were outscored 20-6 in the final quarter of a heartbreaking Apollo Conference defeat. Nichole Taylor put together a complete effort for M-S despite the outcome, notching 18 points and 17 rebounds. Makayla Rosenbery’s nine points complemented that statline.
■ Oakwood 53, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 27. Katelyn Young again was a force in the paint for the host Comets (6-1), who picked up their fifth consecutive win by dispatching the Knights (2-2) in a non-league showcase. Young racked up 30 points on the power of 12 two-point field goals, and Aaliyah Denius contributed 10 points for Oakwood. Mallory Nichols’ seven points was ALAH’s individual high-water mark.
■ Paris 72, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7. The host Buffaloes (0-4) were held scoreless in the middle two quarters of a nonconference setback. Cheyanne Hasselbring produced five points to lead G-RF.
■ Prairie Central 52, Ottawa Marquette 15. The host Hawks (6-0) bettered their nonconference opponent’s entire score in just the first quarter by jumping out to an 18-2 advantage. Prairie Central never let up, either, as eight players produced at least three points apiece. Elly Haberkorn led the charge with 15 points, while Emma Kinkade potted nine points as well.
■ Ridgeview 45, Blue Ridge 28. Kelly Jones posted a massive double-double for the host Mustangs (6-0), her 16 points and 14 rebounds key to driving her team past the Knights (3-4) in non-league play. Emma Nunamaker added 12 points to the winning effort.
■ St. Joseph-Ogden 50, Tuscola 46. The host Spartans (5-1) outproduced the Warriors (2-3) by an 8-4 margin in overtime, lifting them to a non-league win. Katie Cramer connected on one of her four three-pointers during the extra session, putting away 14 total points for SJ-O to go with Taylor Barnes’ nine points. Marissa Russo’s 14 points and Brynn Tabeling’s 12 points showed the way for Tuscola.
■ Schlarman 60, Milford 21. Capria Brown made five three-pointers and boasted 25 points for the host Hilltoppers (1-3) in a decisive Vermilion Valley Conference win over the Bearcats (2-3). Tannah Ceader and McKaylee Allen added 15 and 12 points to Schlarman’s cause, respectively. Jakki Mowrey’s seven points keyed Milford.
■ Teutopolis 68, Sullivan 37. The visiting Redskins (4-1) continued to struggle against the team that knocked them out of the previous two postseasons, dropping this nonconference game as well.
■ Unity 56, Clinton 53. Elyce Kundsen and Chloee Reed shredded the defense of the visiting Maroons (3-3) in lifting the Rockets (5-1) to a non-league success. Knudsen drained 10 field goals, including a pair of three-pointers, on her way to 25 points for Unity, while Reed sank three triples en route to 18 points. Taylor Henry hauled in 11 rebounds for the hosts, too. Clinton garnered 21 points from Mallory Cyrulik on top of 10 points apiece from Destiny Schlesinger and Kaile Beck.
■ Villa Grove/Heritage 57, Westville 22. Aliya Holloman equaled the visiting Tigers (0-6) in scoring with 22 points for the Blue Devils (5-1) during a nonconference triumph. Samantha Campbell also cracked double figures for VG/H with 14 points, and Kyleigh Block was just off the pace with nine points. Hunter Lange piled up 10 points for Westville.
■ Watseka 50, Hoopeston Area 42. The visiting Cornjerkers (3-2) rallied from an eight-point halftime disadvantage to lead the Warriors (5-1) by one point entering the final quarter, but good free throw shooting led the host side to an eventual non-league win. Natalie Schroeder potted 8 of 8 charity stripe bids in the fourth period, accumulating 13 points on the night for Watseka to go with Kinzie Parsons’ 14 points and Kennedy McTaggart’s 11 points and 10 rebounds. Hoopeston Area’s Lexie Breymeyer nailed three triples on her way to 12 points while Ali Watson led the club with 14 points and 14 rebounds.