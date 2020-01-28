In boys' basketball
Central A&M 73, Clinton 36. The Maroons fell behind by 18 points in the first quarter and never recovered. Tyrese Petty had 10 points to lead Clinton (5-17), which couldn’t string consecutive wins together for the first time this season after beating Sullivan on Friday.
Uni High 52, Decatur Christian 43. Uni High won back-to-back games for the first time this season by taking down Decatur Christian in East Central Illinois Conference play. Adit Kalsotra led the Illineks (3-15) with 15 points, while Arav Jagroop chipped in 11 points in the win.
Urbana 76, St. Thomas More 62. Urbana (11-10) built itself a 19-point lead at halftime and used that cushion to hold on for its nonconference victory against St. Thomas More. Dawson Magrini had 16 points for the Sabers (10-11).
Warrensburg-Latham 56, Sullivan 53. Three players in double figures and a second half rally to force overtime still wasn’t enough for Sullivan in the Central Illinois Conference loss. Colin Chappel led the Redskins (3-15) with 18 points, while Ian Plank chipped in 15 and Luke Harlin added 10.
In girls' basketball
Arthur Christian 46, Judah Christian 39. Arthur Christian got ahead early against Judah Christian and used that advantage to claim fifth East Central Illinois Conference title since 2015. Alexa Franklin led the Conquering Riders (16-7) with 23 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and five assists and Lyla Kauffman chipped in 11, as Arthur Christian wrapped up conference play with an unblemished 12-0 record. Sa’kinah Williams put up 12 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for the Tribe (13-11), and Lyndon Pelmore added 10 points.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 44, Cerro Gordo/Bement 29. A double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter set Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond on its way to a second win against Cerro Gordo/Bement in three days. The Knights also beat the Broncos on Saturday in the Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament. Mackenzi Bowles led the way in Monday’s ALAH win with 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Knights (14-9).
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 44, Hoopeston Area 29. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (22-5) notched its fifth straight victory with another Vermilion Valley Conference victory against Hoopeston Area. Adasyn Jones paced the Cornjerkers (11-13) with 10 points.
Danville 59 Peoria Notre Dame 50. Danville got back to .500 for the season thanks to taking down Peoria Notre Dame in Big 12 action for its first three-game winning streak of the season. The Vikings (12-12) jumped on Notre Dame early with a 24-point first quarter and never looked back. Erin Houpt hit four three-pointers and led Danville with 27 points.
Fieldcrest 55, Fisher 47. Fisher rallied to turn a first quarter deficit into a halftime lead, but Fieldcrest did the same in the third quarter to hand the Bunnies (12-12) their third straight loss. Leah McCoy scored 17 points and was the lone Fisher player in double figures.
Iroquois West 49, South Newton (Ind.) 41. Iroquois West came out of a visit to Indiana victorious thanks to a second half comeback that erased an early deficit. Shelby Johnson and Shea Small were the top scorers for the Raiders (7-20) with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
LeRoy 47, Cissna Park 23. A non-conference game improved the Panthers to 6-17 with a road win. Callie Warlow led LeRoy with 13 points and seven assists. Bonnie Russell gave 4-21 Cissna Park eight points and two steals. Teammate Mikayla Knake had six points and five assists.
Lexington 56, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 48. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley fell behind by double digits by halftime and couldn’t recover in the Heart of Illinois Conference loss. Abby Spiller led the Falcons (7-18) with 17 points, while Emily Clinton added 11.
Milford 42, Westville 33. Milford pushed its winning streak to seven straight games thanks to a breakout second quarter that helped the Bearcats overcome a slow start against Westville. Kaylee Warren scored a game-high 21 points for Milford (15-7), while Hunter Lange put up 13 points for the Tigers (7-19) in the VVC matchup.
Monticello 44, St. Thomas More 26. A 10-point first quarter lead sent Monticello well on its way to Monday’s Illini Prairie Conference win. Lizzie Stiverson dropped a game-high 18 points in the win for the Sages (10-14), and she was joined in double figures by Cloe Clark with 10 points. Kennedy Ramshaw paced the Sabers (6-11) with 10 points.
Oakwood 72, Chrisman 29. With a 23-3 lead after the first quarter, Oakwood dominated its Vermilion Valley Conference rival. Murray State-bound Katelyn Young scored 31 points for the Comets (20-6) along with 14 from Addie Wright and 10 from Ashlynn Pinnick. Chrisman (0-17) had eight points from both Kendl Lemmon and Hannah Mitchell.
Okaw Valley 42, Blue Ridge 37. Blue Ridge watched its lead after three quarters — and a chance to get back on track after its loss to Arcola in the Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament Saturday — disappear in Okaw Valley’s fourth quarter comeback. Jaclyn Pearl and Katie Bowns had 10 apiece for the Knights (9-18) in the loss.
St. Joseph-Ogden 52, Rantoul 25. Ella Armstrong’s 17 points and Katie Cramer’s 12 helped St. Joseph-Ogden (20-6) more than double up Illini Prairie rival Rantoul. The Eagles (4-17) were led by Kirstin Sutherland’s 10 points.
Salt Fork 50, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 22. Another VVC matchup ended with Salt Fork coming out on top thanks to a dominant start. Carsyn Todd led the Storm (15-11) with 23 points, and Kayleigh Davis finished with 11 in the win. Cheyanne Hasselbring scored eight points for the Buffaloes (0-18).
Schlarman 46, Armstrong-Potomac 35. Schlarman made it seven consecutive wins with its 11-point VVC victory against Armstrong-Potomac. Dayton-bound Capria Brown put up a game-high 26 points to lead the Hilltoppers (12-6), while Mattie Kennel had 10 points to lead the Trojans (4-17) in scoring.
Uni High 39, Decatur Christian 24. Uni High extended its winning streak to four straight games with its ECIC victory against Decatur Christian. Dina Hashash scored 13 points, while Emma Murawski scored 11 for the Illineks (13-10).
Unity 52, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 51. Unity’s Elyce Knudsen outdueled Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Mackenzie Bruns by a single point in their nonconference showdown. The Rockets won by the same margin after needing every bit of their early lead to fend off the Panthers. Knudsen put up a game-high 27 points for Unity (17-7) and was joined in double figurse by Chloee Reed with 10 points. Bruns finished with 26 points for PBL (18-7).
Villa Grove/Heritage 70, Decatur Lutheran 21. Villa Grove/Heritage got back on track Monday by blowing the doors off Decatur Lutheran. The Blue Devils (19-5) also got coach Dan Sappenfield his 200th career win. Kyleigh Block led VG/H with 18 points, while Samantha Campbell and Aliya Holloman finished with 11 points apiece.
