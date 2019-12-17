In boys' basketball
Watseka Holiday Tournament
Hoopeston Area 54, Westville 28. Paced by six makes from beyond the arc, the Cornjerkers (3-8) secured 11th place in the tournament by knocking off the Tigers (0-7). Lucas Hofer accounted for half of those three-pointers en route to 19 total points for Hoopeston Area, which landed 12 points from Maurico Gonzalez (two threes). Raef Burke’s 14-point night was best for Westville.
Momence 58, Milford 47. Trace Fleming tied the scoring lead with 20 points for the Bearcats (6-4), but they stumbled in the ninth-place bout. Milford was outscored 17-9 in the second quarter and didn’t recover, despite Trey Totheroh also scooping up 14 points.\
In girls' basketball
Iroquois West Holiday Hoops
Gardner-South Wilmington 41, Hoopeston Area 23. Lexie Breymeyer turned in nine points for the Cornjerkers (5-6), who fell to 1-2 in tournament action.
Dwight 48, Iroquois West 40. Despite Shelby Johnson reaching 13 points for the Raiders (4-10), they couldn’t produce enough offensively and dropped to 1-2 in the showcase. McKinley Tilstra added eight points for IW.
Milford 40, Herscher 32. The Bearcats (7-5) posted their second consecutive win in the tournament after losing their opening salvo.
Nontournament
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 41, Ridgeview 36. The host Mustangs (10-1) were outproduced 13-7 in the third quarter and by the same margin in the fourth period as they suffered their first loss of the season, in Heart of Illinois Conference play. Kelly Jones finished a rebound shy of a double-double for Ridgeview with 16 points and nine boards, while River Rosales added 10 points and four steals.
Lexington 46, LeRoy 43. Being outscored 27-19 in the middle two quarters did not benefit the host Panthers (2-11), who narrowly slipped up in HOIC action. Tiffany Bargmann led the LeRoy offense with 18 points, while Layna Spratt banked 15 points. Each athlete sank two three-pointers among her output.
Oakwood 39, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 32. Katelyn Young compiled her 2,000th career point during a massive performance for the host Comets (11-2), who ended the undefeated run of the Blue Devils (10-1) in a Vermilion Valley Conference thriller. Young generated 29 points on the power of 11 two-point field goals for Oakwood, which received five more points from Ashlynn Pinnick. Emily Meidel was contained — compared to her previous results — as she racked up 15 points for BHRA to go with 10 points from Natalie Clapp.
St. Joseph-Ogden 58, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47. Four different athletes bucketed at least 11 points for the host Spartans (9-3), who put an end to a two-game losing streak in dispatching the nonconference Panthers (7-4). Atleigh Hamilton and Abby Behrens both scored 12 points for SJ-O, with Ashlyn Lannert and Ella Armstrong each contributing 11 points. PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns led all scorers with 15 points and was backed by Kiarra Lantz’s 10 points, including a trio of three-pointers.
Salt Fork 39, Westville 22. Carsyn Todd nearly outpaced her Vermilion Valley Conference foe in scoring for the host Storm (8-2), with her 20 points going toward a win versus the Tigers (1-9). Kayleigh Davis was next up for Salt Fork with eight points. Kierra Cox led Westville with four points.
Uni High 60, Decatur Lutheran 16. Lara Marinov soared to 27 points for the visiting Illineks (8-4), who nabbed an easy nonconference victory. Marinov also made seven steals for Uni High, which earned a 12-point, 11-steal double-double from Emma Murawski as well as 10 rebounds from Ella Greer and another 10 points and seven steals from Dina Hashash.