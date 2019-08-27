In volleyball
Timberwolf Tip-Off
At Cissna Park
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Milford 0. A balanced offensive effort from the Panthers (1-0) led to a season-opening success — 25-12, 25-21 — versus the Bearcats (0-1). Addison Oyer notched eight kills for PBL to go with nine assists from Abbie Schmidt and 11 digs from Makayla Klann. Milford’s Samantha Conley (10 digs) and Kaylee Warren (14 assists) led their squad.
Fisher 2, Armstrong-Potomac 1. In a tightly-contested match, the Bunnies (1-0) pulled off a 25-19, 22-25, 15-13 victory over the Trojans (0-1). Leah McCoy bashed five kills and made four digs for Fisher, which received nine assists and six digs from Kylee Bishop. Keying A-P were Emma Franzen (10 kills, 12 digs) and Lily Jameson (four aces, 10 assists).
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Schlarman 0. Jessica Freehill boasted nine kills for the Falcons (1-0) in a 25-19, 25-18 victory over the Hilltoppers (0-1). That output was backed by Mady Schutte’s 11 assists and Lindsey Heinz’s eight digs for GCMS. Emma Bogen’s four kills paced Schlarman.
Cissna Park 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Carly Pence executed six kills for the Timberwolves (1-0) in a 27-25, 26-24 win versus the Cornjerkers (0-1). Audrey Kaeb put together an eight-assist, six-dig effort for CP.
At Watseka
Watseka 2, Kankakee 1. Double-digit digs from Sydney McTaggart (16) and Alison Navas (10) kept the Warriors in their tournament opener, which they eventually won 25-20, 15-25, 15-12.
Watseka 2, Clifton Central 0.
McTaggart contributed another 16 digs to go with five kills from Kinzie Parsons and eight assists from Grace Smith as the Warriors (2-0) pulled out a 25-20, 25-18 triumph.
Nontournament
Blue Ridge 2, Iroquois West 0. Gracie Shaffer did it all for the host Knights (1-0), racking up 13 assists, eight aces and seven digs in a 25-10, 25-11 non-league win over the Raiders (0-1). Nadia Beadle added seven kills on the attack for Blue Ridge. Shelby Johnson completed five kills for IW.
Judah Christian 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Despite six kills, five digs and four aces from Taylor Stal, the visiting Buffaloes (0-1) were downed by the Tribe (1-0) in a non-league showcase — 25-20, 26-24.
LeRoy 2, Oakwood 0. Abby Anderson swatted five kills for the host Panthers (1-0) in a 25-15, 25-17 nonconference success over the Comets (0-1), getting offensive help from Megan Claunch (11 assists) and defensive aid from Morgan Shreves (10 digs). Katelyn Young’s two kills and two assists topped Oakwood’s chart.
Monticello 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. The host Sages (1-0) set their season on the right foot via a 25-12, 25-20 nonconference victory over the Bombers (0-1). Renni Fultz (nine digs, seven kills), Hailey Pierce (six kills) and Addison Wichus (10 digs) were Monticello’s statistical leaders. Katy Morrison completed 13 digs for A-O, which landed three kills and five digs from Morgan Klover.
Paris 2, Heritage 0. Aliya Holloman’s seven kills and three digs went for naught as the visiting Hawks (0-1) were put away in a non-league event.
Tri-County 2, Oblong 0. Kaylenn Hunt put up a five-spot in kills, blocks and aces to guide the visiting Titans (1-0) to a non-league win — 25-13, 25-10. Melia Eskew’s 14 assists and Izzy Carroll’s four aces also pushed Tri-County.
Tuscola 2, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. The visiting Warriors (1-0) returned home with a non-league win over the Broncos (0-1) thanks in part to Katie Dean’s three kills, Jessie Martin’s six assists and Maddie Green’s four digs. CG/B’s Kali Walker vaulted for four kills, and Ella Mann added seven assists.
Unity 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. Behind seven kills from Lily Glanzer and six apiece from Emma Bleecher and Payton Kaiser, the visiting Rockets (1-0) left Vermilion County with a 25-22, 25-23 non-league win over the Blue Devils (0-1). Jalyn Powell (24 assists) and Ella Godsell (13 digs) also impressed for Unity. BHRA was led by Emily Meidel’s 10 kills and six blocks on top of Ashlynn Griffin’s 14 assists and five digs.
In boys' soccer
Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1, Normal Calvary 0. Seth Kollross converted a goal in the 32nd minute on an assist from Alex Minion as the host Bunnies (1-0) prevailed in non-league action. Ethan Kasper knocked down six shots in net while preserving the Fisher/GCMS shutout.
Hoopeston Area 10, Watseka 1. Neil Williams started his year with a four-goal performance, aiding the visiting Cornjerkers (1-0) in a nonconference win over the Warriors (0-1). Cameron Flint dented the twine three times for Hoopeston Area to go with two tallies from Rhys Root. Watseka received its marker from Matthew Henieke, and goalkeeper Andrew Heuring came up with 25 saves.
Iroquois West 14, Kankakee Trinity 2. The host Raiders (1-0) continued their prolific scoring from last season in a nonconference triumph, kickstarted by Diego Camarena’s six goals and three assists. Angel Barajas contributed four goals and two helpers to the IW cause.
Monticello 7, Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth 2. Andrew Ellison deposited a hat trick for the host Sages (1-0) in a nonconference victory, which saw Sam Haugen produce two goals and one helper for Monticello.
St. Joseph-Ogden 0, Oakwood/Salt Fork 0. The visiting Spartans (0-0-1) and the Comets (0-0-1) matched one another with seven shots on goal, and neither could hit the back of the net in a non-league draw. SJ-O’s Mason Behrens and O/SF’s Chris Winkler each notched seven saves in goal.
St. Thomas More 1, Judah Christian 0. The host Sabers (1-0) gained a measure of revenge for last year’s regional semifinal loss to the Tribe, snaring a season-opening triumph by the slimmest of margins. Joe Sellett’s goal in the 16th minute, assisted by JP Hoffman, served as the difference. Tyler Grenda hauled in 16 saves for Judah.
Unity 5, Schlarman 1. Elijah Ruggieri, Andrew Miller and Tyler Carter each produced one goal and one assist for the host Rockets (1-0) in a nonconference triumph over the Hilltoppers (0-1). Zach Ohlsson and Will Thompson also potted a goal for Unity to offset a marker from Schlarman’s Alex Lewis.
In boys' golf
At Danville. Jack Duensing edged out Westville teammate Kenny Clarkston, 54-55, to snag medalist recognition as the host Tigers defeated Hoopeston Area 230-317 at Harrison Park Golf Course. Joining those two under 60 was Westville’s Ty Williamson (57). Pacing the Cornjerkers was Owen Johnson’s 77.
At Savoy. Champaign Central posted the best local showing at the John Macek Invitational, hosted by the U of I Orange Course, finishing fifth of 17 programs. Wade Schacht’s 78 was the Maroons’ best mark, placing him behind only Bement’s Zach Rogers (77) in local competition. Justin McCoy backed Schacht’s effort with an 83. Sullivan placed ninth as a unit behind Leyton Ellis’ 83, and Monticello rolled to 10th when Tanner Buehnerkemper shot an 82. Rounding out area squads were Centennial (11th), Urbana (12th), Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (13th), Danville (14th) and Judah Christian (17th).
At Streator. Prairie Central’s Peyton Dunahee (74) and Carson Friedman (79) were the only athletes below 80 at the Streator Invitational, pushing the Hawks to the team title at Eastwood Golf Course. PC’s 322 topped Ottawa’s 334 and LaSalle-Peru’s 347.
At Tuscola. Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond ran away with the Tuscola Invitational victory, securing the duos-style tournament with a 152 that bettered runner-up LeRoy’s 170 at Ironhorse Golf Club. Tri-County finished tied for fourth at 184 behind a sixth-place showing from Jacob Knofsky and Holden Kile (84). Host Tuscola also earned a share of fourth at 184.
In girls' golf
At Fairbury. Katelind Winterland shared medalist honors with a 44, but it wasn’t enough for Prairie Central in a 200-207 loss to Illini Prairie Conference rival Olympia at Indian Creek Golf Course. Tying for third place overall was the Hawks’ Kenna Skaggs at 48.
At Gibson City. Katie Kamman was one of four competitors below 60 at Railside Golf Course, but her 53 bested those around her to both gain medalist status and help Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley to a 220-244 win over Fieldcrest. The Falcons’ Skyler Funk carded a 55 to place third. Finishing between them was Armstrong-Potomac’s Anna Duden, who played solo and scored 54.
At Pontiac. Alaina Bowie’s 39 was the second-best score at Pontiac Elks Club, but also led the Sabers to a 181-206 triumph over host Pontiac. Both Sammy Miller and Brooke Erhard added a 46 for STM.